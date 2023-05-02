CM Punk's imminent comeback may open the door for 3-time WWE US Champion's AEW return

CM Punk is reportedly returning to AEW soon, and his comeback may lead to a former WWE United States Champion rejoining the active scene.

The Second City Saint has been a polarizing figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion, owing to his actions following last year's All Out pay-per-view. His recent backstage visit to RAW has also led to speculation about his future.

However, reports claim that Punk may be on his way back to Tony Khan's roster. There are rumors of a brand new show called 'Collision' in the cards as well, which could potentially lead to Punk and the Elite working separate schedules.

Amidst speculation of who may join the Second City Saint on his side of the programming, one name springs to mind. Former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev) has been absent from the scene since last year's All Out. The Bulgarian wrestler is reportedly not willing to work certain angles. As such, a storyline with Punk may be enough to draw him back to action.

CM Punk will also need a strong opponent upon his return, a role which Miro can effortlessly fulfill.

Travie 🌙 @Tzgrey77 Hot take - When Miro comes back its could be like Bray Wyatt. Y'all clamored, complained and yelled for him to come back, but when he actually does & doesn't live up your expectations, you'll turn on him and call him mid and pretend like you didn't spend a year asking for him 🤷‍♂️ Hot take - When Miro comes back its could be like Bray Wyatt. Y'all clamored, complained and yelled for him to come back, but when he actually does & doesn't live up your expectations, you'll turn on him and call him mid and pretend like you didn't spend a year asking for him 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ZDaQDczkBF

A former WWE Superstar believes Vince McMahon did not do justice to Miro's talent

While Miro was a significant hit during his run as the heelish Bulgarian Brute, Aiden English believes the former United States Champion was not used to his fullest potential.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Aiden stated that Vince McMahon was very rigid with his vision of certain superstars.

"One of the things with Vince (McMahon) is I think he views you in one way and it is very hard to change that view. Especially if he likes you as "xyz", and I think he liked Rusev a lot as The Bulgarian Brute, the big brooding foreign bad guy who beats people up and doesn't talk a whole lot. So that is where our conflict came with how the booking went or whatever you want to call it," said Aiden English. [01:42 - 02:10]

Aiden further mentioned that McMahon was never interested in seeing Miro as anything but a heel. The Bulgarian star got his chance only after joining AEW, where recieved a heartwarming welcome.

With the former WWE Superstar currently absent, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

Do you agree with Aiden English? Sound off in the comments section below!

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes