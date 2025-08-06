Cope (FKA Edge) to Form a New Alliance With Ex-AEW Champions After Dynamite? Exploring the Possibility

AEW star Cope (fka Edge) is one of the biggest names in the company. He debuted in late 2023 and eventually became AEW TNT Champion twice. Earlier this year, he was in an alliance with FTR. This team was collectively known as Rated-FTR. However, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood betrayed him. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions brutally attacked The Rated R Superstar, causing the latter to get sidelined for months. Cope made his anticipated return at All In 2025, rescuing Christian Cage from an assault by FTR and The Patriachy. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently in a feud with Wheeler and Harwood. He is hell bent on exacting revenge from the former NXT Tag Team Champions. However, he is outnumbered. It is close to impossible for him to subdue FTR and their manager, Stokely, alone. Hence, it will make a lot of sense if the veteran joins forces with a top tag team after Dynamite: The Young Bucks. Ever since Matt and Nick Jackson lost their EVP statuses, they have faced immense humiliation and disrespect. They have to do something to regain lost glory, and allying with the former Edge could change their fortune. Joining hands with the legend will automatically make them faces. Furthermore, it might open the path for them to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young Bucks will lock horns with Brodido in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament this week on Dynamite. The Jackson Twins will probably win and qualify for the finals, where they will meet FTR. Next week would be perfect for an alliance between Cope, Matt, and Nick Jackson to happen. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions are mostly hurt by the disrespect they have been receiving on Dynamite The humiliation Matt and Nick Jackson have been facing on weekly All Elite programming is affecting them immensely. A few days back, they released a heartbreaking statement on X, expressing how hurt they feel. &quot;You know what hurts the most is the... the lack of respect. You know? That's what hurts the most,&quot; they wrote. Matthew &amp;amp; Nicholas Jackson @youngbucksLINKYou know what hurts the most is the... the lack of respect. You know? That&amp;#039;s what hurts the most.Hopefully, this duo will come out of this rough patch soon and regain their on-screen EVP status someday.