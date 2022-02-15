AEW has a relatively young roster. In fact, the majority of the current champions are only 30 years old or below, with the exception of one-half of the tag team champions, Luchasaurus, who is 36.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has managed to blend recognizable wrestling stars such as CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks while still keeping an eye on the future.

General Ikanator @ikanator AEW doesn't push young talent?



Adam Page 30(World Champion)

Britt Baker 30(World Champion)

Sammy Guevara 27 (TNT Champion)

Jade Cargill 29(TBS Champion)

Luchasaurus 36 Jungle Boy 24(Tag Team)



While champions such as "Hangman" Adam Page and Sammy Guevara have achieved a lot of success in their relatively young careers, it wasn't long ago that they were just rookies trying to make a name in the business.

Here's a look at all the current titleholders in the company and what they looked like when they were younger.

#5 In our list of current AEW champions then and now: TBS Champion Jade Cargill

TBS champion Jade Cargill is less than a year into her wrestling career, but she's already performing on the big stage, and her star is only getting brighter. She previously cited John Cena and The Rock as her inspirations in her youth, which got her hooked on the business.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the 29-year old star said:

"It's something I always have been into," Cargill said. "Me and my brother used to be in the front yard practicing all kinds of wrestling moves. I say it all the time, I got bruised knees, broken this and that. I've done a lot. I love wrestling. I used to impersonate The Rock a lot. I used to impersonate John Cena. I loved it."

Before she became an undefeated champion in All Elite Wrestling, Cargill was a basketball standout during her collegiate years while also excelling in her studies.

On top of her athletic background, she also has a Master's Degree in child psychology. The all-rounder is primed to become one of the biggest female stars in all of wrestling if she keeps to her current trajectory.

