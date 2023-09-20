Current WWE Superstar to leave the company following contract expiry and join AEW? Looking at the tease 

AEW has snagged some notable former WWE Superstars over the years. Recently, rumors of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler potentially parting with the promotion have gone wild, but could he jump ship to AEW?

Over the past few years, many fans have discovered that Dolph Ziggler has a brother who also wrestles. While Ryan Nemeth hasn't exactly hit the main event scene of AEW, some still hope to see the two united in a promotion.

Dolph Ziggler has notably been absent from WWE for months, leading some to speculate that he could part ways with the company. Nemeth recently caught wind of all the speculation and added fuel to the rumors by posting a photoshopped image of him and Ziggler with AEW championships.

Since Ryan Nemeth is in All Elite Wrestling, this does open the door for Ziggler to jump over due to his brother's connections. However, there's no real indication that this could happen. However, Dolph Ziggler has achieved so much in WWE already, and at 43, now might be the time to make a move.

Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Ryan Nemeth's alleged altercation with CM Punk in AEW

Ryan Nemeth was notably one of the stars who got into a disagreement with CM Punk before his exit from the promotion. Allegedly, The Second City Saint took issue with the star's post about him and decided to bar him from Collision, additionally, there were claims that Nemeth simply didn't greet Punk.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran addressed the alleged altercation and criticized how minor the incident appeared to him.

"When you go into the dressing room, you say hello to everyone, or acknowledge everyone. I mean, you don't have to necessarily go there and shake their hand. So, if this guy (Ryan Nemeth) didn't acknowledge anybody, I still don't see why they would kick him out, he might have had a reason, but I have never heard that before."

With CM Punk now gone from the promotion, it remains to be seen if The Hollywood Hunk will appear on Collision any time soon. The star has been busy wrestling on ROH over the past few months, but perhaps he could return to All Elite Wrestling alongside his brother, Dolph Ziggler?

