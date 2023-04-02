Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho - Who should retire Sting?

Sting has had a long and distinguished career in the pro-wrestling industry so far. As the time to draw up his boots inches closer, fans are left with only one question. Who should be the Icon's last opponent?

The wrestling veteran has already stated that he will retire from the business sometime this year after his contract with AEW ends. Despite his age, he is still an active in-ring performer who puts on hard-hitting matches. This gives him many options in choosing his final opponents since he can work well with everyone.

While Chris Jericho has expressed a wish to be the Icon's last challenger, the honor should go to Darby Allin.

Darby has been with Sting since the latter's early days in AEW when he became a mentor for the skateboarding daredevil. Allin putting the WCW legend to rest after an intense match would not diminish the Icon while also elevating the former.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers “I’ve plotted out my endgame; I know Darby’s going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now."



- Sting

(via The Ringer) “I’ve plotted out my endgame; I know Darby’s going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now."- Sting(via The Ringer) https://t.co/9aN8rOrwEm

Furthermore, the Icon has also mentioned that Darby Allin will be a part of his last match. This makes it much more likely that the two will square off instead of Chris Jericho being involved.

Disco Inferno has previously praised Sting's disciple

While Disco Inferno is generally quite critical of AEW, Darby Allin's in-ring style and bold skillset have earned respect from him.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco explained why Darby was an attraction while taking his match against Samoa Joe as a reference.

"Darby Allin is an attraction because his matches look real, like he’s really diving into everything, he’s really taking the bumps—like when he’s chopping [Samoa] Joe, he’s slapping him in the face hard," said Inferno. [From 21:17 to 21:43]

Konnan also chimed in, heaping praise on Darby.

"He’s [Darby Allin] maybe the only guy besides maybe Orange Cassidy who hasn’t had to use promos to get over, like I look forward to his matches—he’s taking crazy bumps, he sells good, and at the end when he got beat he’s laying there dead like you’re supposed to."[From 21:26 to 21:51]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Darby will eventually face his mentor for the latter's final match.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno and Konnan's words? Sound off in the comments section below!

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes