Death Riders to officially introduce its newest member on this week's AEW Dynamite? Analyzing the possibility

The Death Riders have made a lot of enemies since they began their war on the AEW roster. With several top stars now mounting a powerful opposition against them, the violent faction has seemingly been forced to make some new friends and allies as of late. One could be officially initiated as the stable's newest member this coming Wednesday - the talent in question being Gabe Kidd.

The May 14 special edition of Dynamite, dubbed Beach Break, was main evented by a Steel Cage match between defending champion Jon Moxley and challenger Samoa Joe over the AEW World Title. As has been the case with most of Mox's defenses, his stable-mates attempted to interfere in the bout as soon as he seemed to be in trouble. However, Willow Nightingale and Powerhouse Hobbs neutralized Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, foiling their efforts to help their leader.

Unfortunately for Joe, Moxley received an unexpected assist from Gabe Kidd, who passed the champion his title briefcase inside the cage, with which he hit his opponent and pinned him to retain. The scene then turned chaotic, with The Young Bucks arriving to congratulate The Purveyor of Violence, only for Kenny Omega to bring the fight to the EVPs. Although the heels managed to gain control and beat down The Cleaner and Joe, Swerve Strickland showed up and forced them to retreat.

The Realest then challenged the villainous alliance to an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. After the show, Jon Moxley cut a passionate promo in which he seemed to welcome Swerve's challenge. Furthermore, the reigning World Champion revealed that Gabe Kidd was now working for him, suggesting the two will be on the same side for Anarchy in the Arena.

Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed that The One True King will team up with The Young Bucks to battle Strickland, Joe, and Hobbs. Moxley could also officially introduce Kidd as a Death Rider this Wednesday in Albuquerque. The Bullet Club War Dogs member has been critical of the Tony Khan-led promotion and its roster before (albeit, presumably in character) on many occasions.

The NJPW star's persona could believably agree with Mox's storyline issues with AEW's locker-room culture, and as such, he could pledge his loyalty to his cause, just like Pac did when he first linked up with the group.

Gabe Kidd may have another Death Rider's endorsement ahead of AEW Dynamite

After Jon Moxley declared that Gabe Kidd was in his employ, another member of The Death Riders seemingly offered some insight as to why the War Ready brawler was now associated with their faction. Taking to X/Twitter, Claudio Castagnoli shared a photograph of Kidd standing alongside him and Moxley at Dynamite: Beach Break, and explained their alliance in the caption:

"Find people you have common ground with," wrote Claudio.

It remains to be seen what the former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion is willing to do to further The Death Riders' mission.

