Did current AEW star tease a heel turn at All In by referencing John Cena on Dynamite? Exploring the chances

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 03, 2025 11:43 GMT
A top AEW star might turn heel at All In.
A top AEW star might turn heel at All In. [Images via WWE YouTube & AEW Facebook]

John Cena is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. His heel run has received mixed reception. However, the love fans have for him is undeniable.

Cena embraced the dark side for the first time in over 20 years at Elimination Chamber 2025. He turned heel by blindsiding the then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This segment was captivating because The Cenation Leader delivered the performance of a lifetime. His facial expressions were terrifying when he hugged The American Nightmare. Nobody predicted this character change. Interestingly, AEW star Kenny Omega seemingly did something similar on Dynamite this week.

youtube-cover
Kenny Omega made his stunning return from a storyline injury on Dynamite 300. He saved his best friend, Kota Ibushi, from an attack by The Don Callis Family. The Golden Lovers then embraced each other. But fans were quick to notice The Best Bout Machine's face during this segment.

He had a mean look, which was quite similar to Cena's, when The Last Real Champion hugged Cody. Many believe that this was a reference to the 48-year-old Hollywood megastar. The International Champion seemingly teased a heel turn, and at All In, he might execute his entire plan. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

John Cena recently praised former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Batista

Former WWE star Batista is one of Hollywood's leading actors. He is deeply respected by his peers, including his longtime colleague, John Cena.

In a recent conversation with Idris Elba on Complex's GOAT Talk, The Unseen 17 praised The Animal's acting skills and recent body transformation.

"I’m gonna give respect where respect is earned, going [to] Dave Bautista. The dude has range and now has, like, transformed his whole body. The stuff he’s about to do—look out for Dave Bautista. The stuff he’s already done is incredible. But as far as wrestler-turned-actor with the range, you know me, I’m just d*ck jokes, that’s it. Dave’s got range," John Cena said.
youtube-cover

Batista is a full-time actor, and his career is currently thriving. It will be interesting to see if he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the coming years.

