Did WWE subtly mention Jade Cargill's AEW history at Fastlane? A deep-dive into the viral clip

Jade Cargill made her first appearance for WWE this past weekend when she was shown arriving at the arena for Fastlane and was greeted by none other than Triple H. The viral clip has taken the internet by storm, but many are left wondering whether there was a subtle mention of AEW in the process of all of this.

The incident in question comes by way of Kayla Braxton, who was very intentional in choosing her words when speaking about Jade Cargill on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff panel:

"She has got the 'it' factor. She looks incredible. So athletic and so elite."

While this is nowhere near a barb being thrown across the promotional divide like fans have seen countless times before, many have noted this as an obvious nod to Cargill's history in All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW TBS Champion somewhat chimed in on the debate when she reposted Braxton's Instagram story of the clip with a dictionary definition of the word "elite" to help clear up any confusion.

Try as they might, it is unlikely WWE fans are going to let this AEW reference slip away anytime soon, whether it was intentional or not.

Cody Rhodes is excited for Jade Cargill's WWE run

Fans aren't the only ones eagerly awaiting Jade Cargill's new venture to kick into its first gear. Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts about his fellow former AEW star making the switch:

"I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory but I didn't train her. I'm gonna tell people in the future when I write my book maybe I did but no, QT Marshall, Carolyn Cuellari, they set her up. They trained her. They've helped her get to the spot where she took this big leap. So I'm just very proud, now the work begins," Rhodes said at the post-Fastlane press conference. [24:57 - 25:28]

If the initial stages of her WWE run are anything to go by, Jade Cargill is set to be a major player in the promotion for years to come.