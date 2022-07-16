"Got him out of there" - Wrestling legend holds CM Punk responsible for former WWE Superstar no longer appearing in AEW

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently shared their views on the possible backstage heat between CM Punk and Colt Cabana in AEW.

Cabana's prolonged absence from the weekly program has fretted wrestling fans about his future with the company. The former WWE Superstar last competed on AEW television against Bryan Danielson in November 2021.

Though he has continued making sporadic appearances on AEW's YouTube shows, rumors recently indicated that the company had moved Cabana to their Ring of Honor roster. Those speculations became much clearer when he performed in a singles match at Supercard of Honor XV a few months ago.

Fightful Select also reported that the 42-year-old's contract wasn't going to be renewed back in March, but the roster came forward to bat for him.

These decisions were potentially made due to real-life issues between CM Punk and Colt Cabana. The beef between the two men dates back to their notorious rub with the court of law following a lawsuit against WWE and Dr. Chris Amann.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that the current AEW World Champion may have been responsible for Cabana's expel from the roster:

"Maybe that is true. Maybe Punk got Cabana like outed like got him out of there," Inferno said. (1:30)

Konnan opened up about the conversation he had with Punk and revealed that the latter doesn't seem to be on good terms with Cabana:

"I spoke to Punk a couple of months ago about this. And, you know, he didn't look like they were going to be friends anytime soon, and you can tell he's hurt," Konnan added. (1:45)

You can check out the full clip below:

What's next for AEW World Champion CM Punk?

With the All Out pay-per-view inching closer, wrestling fans are pondering whether the AEW World Champion will return in time.

During the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite, the company might have accidentally spoiled the All Out main event through their official promotional poster and video.

The graphic image shows CM Punk and Jon Moxley, who are rumored to collide in a title unification match whenever the former returns from injury.

They also pictured The Swerve in Our Glory as the AEW World Tag Team Champions before the duo went on to dethrone The Young Bucks this week.

While nothing is set in stone yet, all signs point towards an imminent buzzworthy clash between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship at All Out 2022.

