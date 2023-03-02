Does Jon Moxley really bleed on AEW? Answering the most asked question on social media

Three-time world champion Jon Moxley has been seen bleeding multiple times on AEW television. Social media is abuzz with questions about his blood being 'real or fake' in such bouts. Considering the latest reports and sightings, a solid conclusion can be made.

The Purveyor of Violence often boasts about shedding his blood for the company. So, does Jon Moxley really bleed in AEW? The answer is yes. He has been caught blading multiple times on live television. The latest case was when 'Hangman' Adam Page and he had a bloody battle in the latter's home state of Ohio.

Jon also came under fire from Jim Cornette for his antics at AEW Blood and Guts last year. The wrestling veteran believed it was clear that Moxley had used a bag of broken glass to cut himself.

In professional wrestling, blading is a technique in which wrestlers use a concealed piece of glass or a small blade to cut themselves. Obviously, the blood is real. The other method is to use fake blood, a blood packet or capsule smeared on any part of the body, which WWE often uses not to violate TV-PG ratings. They don't permit intentional bleeding.

Jon Moxley's dedication to All Elite Wrestling is praiseworthy. The former CZW gladiator is one of those rare top stars who are hardcore in their approach to wrestling. Yet, AEW seems to be over utilizing the former champion's blading skills.

AEW personality Renee Paquette spoke about Jon Moxley's bleeding

During an episode of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Renee Paquette disclosed that she has become used to seeing her husband, Jon Moxley, bleeding.

She does keep an eye out in case Moxley looks in trouble.

"I feel like I’m so used to seeing him do what he does and I know what a professional he is at what he does. And we all know injuries can happen, they can happen to anybody at any moment, we’ve seen that [...] But don’t think I don’t watch him like a hawk during matches to be like ‘does he look fine? Does he look okay? Is he acting normal?’ So those are things I always keep an eye out [for]," said Paquette.

Jon Moxley recently secured his 100th win in All Elite Wrestling. He achieved the massive feat a week ago by defeating Evil Uno.

