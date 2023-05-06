Drew McIntyre isn't the only one who could leave WWE for AEW 

The wrestling world was rocked with news that Drew McIntyre could be shaping to finish up with WWE recently. If that is the case, he could very well look to jump to promotional rival AEW. But he may not be the only one to make that move.

McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 having left the company originally in 2014. He has since won the Royal Rumble, winning his first WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the promotion's first British world champion. It was a bittersweet moment, given that he captured and held the title throughout the empty-seated pandemic era of professional wrestling.

Time may be ticking for Drew to seize another moment of that ilk, considering that recent reports indicate the Scotsman is looking to depart at his contract end. But he might not be the only name shaping to take their leave.

Perennially underrated high-flyer Mustafa Ali might have departed the company already if his release request had been granted early last year. But who's to say he isn't already looking to leave when his own deal is up? It's been noted previously that Ali's deal is set to run until mid-2024, so fans won't have to wait too long if that is going to be the case.

Despite having the talent and the work-rate befitting of a champion, Ali has yet to hold a title throughout his tenure. In fact, he is widely considered a severely under-utilized star on the roster. AEW has proven to be the destination for many who would share that adjective.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release. no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.

It's important to note that there has been no indication as to whether this will happen or not. But with all the rumors surrounding McIntyre at present, and Ali's own contract winding down, AEW could well inherit some star power very soon.

Drew McIntyre will be away from WWE for a few more weeks

Drew challenged Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental title. But he has yet to return to action after sustaining an injury. It was recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he will be out for a "few more weeks".

"McIntyre will be out of action for a few more weeks. Nothing has changed regarding his contract situation." - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Drew is currently signed to the SmackDown brand. But he was drafted to the RAW brand, which is to be effective following Backlash. He last challenged for the Undisputed Universal title at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Could you see Mustafa Ali making the jump from WWE to AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes