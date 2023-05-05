Former WWE Champion reportedly set to be out of action for a "few more weeks" 

It has been reported that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's absence from the ring is set to continue for quite some time.

The Scotsman has not been seen since April 2nd, when he failed to capture the Intercontinental title in a hard-hitting triple threat match against Sheamus and the current champion Gunther.

With Drew's contract set to run out in January 2024 and him being pulled from Money in the Bank advertisements, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the 37-year-old will not return any time soon.

"McIntyre will be out of action for a few more weeks. Nothing has changed regarding his contract situation." [H/T Ringside News]

Since his return to the company in 2017, The Scottish Warrior has been booked as one of the biggest stars on the roster. From capturing multiple WWE titles to main-eventing WrestleMania, he has done t all.

What are WWE's potential plans for Drew McIntyre?

For the past three years, the Scotsman has been a fan favorite, receiving adulation from supporters all around the world. However, in recent months, many have been wondering if it is time for a change in attitude for McIntyre.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Drew could potentially turn heel to face either Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins before his contract expires.

"They could turn Drew McIntyre heel and you know, especially with him possibly leaving, that's probably the best move and then have him in a program with whichever of the two Cody or Seth Rollins they want to be as the number one guy in the brand for a while." [H/T Sportskeeda]

On April 3rd, the day after his match at WrestleMania, McIntyre took to social media, posting three waving goodbye emojis to fans, further hinting towards his exit.

Will Drew McIntyre re-sign with WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

