Edge to confront top heel, former WWE star to return? - 4 bold predictions for Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite and Rampage

AEW Grand Slam week is upon us for a third consecutive year, and the match card of Dynamite and Rampage this week is well stacked. The Dynamite Grand Slam show will be headlined by MJF, who will defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe.

The Rampage Grand Slam will feature a high-profile tag team match between Sting & Darby Allin against Christian Cage & Luchasaurus.

Here are some bold predictions that could very well come true on the upcoming Grand Slam shows:

#4 Adam Cole costs MJF the AEW World Title

On the Dynamite Grand Slam show this week, MJF is slated to defend his AEW World Championship against Grand Slam tournament winner Samoa Joe. This promises to be one of the toughest challenges the champion will face, as many believe Joe has a chance to win the title.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Adam Cole is also an integral part of the story as Joe attacked him last week. Being the best friend of MJF, Cole is likely to interfere. However, he can shock fans by turning on his brochacho and costing Max the title. Maxwell also revealed that he would be wrestling injured, and he could finally lose the title.

#3 Matt Cardona confronts Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Matt Cardona recently hinted at a possible All Elite return by referencing Jon Moxley while reacting to a question on the "X" social media platform. Cardona replied to a user claiming Mox is defending his title against challengers in alphabetical order and 'A' and 'B' are already done. So Cardona reacted as follows:

"Cardona next? He still owes me a title shot."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the International Champion is set to defend his title against Rey Fenix on Dynamite Grand Slam. After Mox successfully defends his title, he could be interrupted by Matt Cardona.

#2 Chris Jericho turns heel on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Chris Jericho is set to square off against his long time friend, Sammy Guevara, who also considers Y2J his mentor. It has been pegged as a friendly match by both, and Jericho and Sammy are expected to challenge for the tag titles together after this match.

However, the friendship between Jericho and Guevara can take a drastic turn if The DemiGod decides to turn his back on Sammy should he lose to him, in order to put him over as a babyface.

#1 Edge could appear on AEW Rampage Grand Slam to confront Christian Cage

Ever since WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced his last match at the Stamford-based promotion, against Sheamus on SmackDown last month, speculation has been rife about his signing with AEW. Meanwhile, his best friend, Christian Cage recently hinted at the Rated-R Superstar's arrival.

Expand Tweet

Well, the tease could lead to the former 11-time WWE World Champion's most anticipated debut at All Elite's Rampage Grand Slam episode this Friday during the tag team match between Christian Cage & Luchasaurus and Sting & Darby Allin.

Although there are no backstage reports of Edge possibly going All Elite as of now, Tony Khan could surprise fans with an unexpected debut, and even have him confront Christian.