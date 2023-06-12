Edge signs, Two former WWE Superstars debut, Kenny Omega leaves - 5 Bold AEW predictions for the remainder of 2023

AEW has had a noteworthy 2023 so far. We've seen MJF reign as AEW World Champion, Blackpool Combat Club turn heel and wage war against The Elite, and Orange Cassidy elevate the International Championship into a prestigious title.

Heading into the second half of the year, the company is gearing up for a brand new program, Collision, as well as the return of All In – this time held at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This is on top of AEW's other signature events, Forbidden Door, All Out, and Full Gear.

With so much content left to produce, what does Tony Khan have in store for the rest of the year? Here are five bold AEW predictions for the remainder of 2023.

#5. Mercedes Moné debuts in AEW

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Sports Illustrated ran a story indicating that Mercedes and AEW had been in talks. In addition, Fightful Select learned there had actually been an inquiry about… So if reports are true, then it looks like AEW had plans to book Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door prior to her injury.Sports Illustrated ran a story indicating that Mercedes and AEW had been in talks. In addition, Fightful Select learned there had actually been an inquiry about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So if reports are true, then it looks like AEW had plans to book Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door prior to her injury.Sports Illustrated ran a story indicating that Mercedes and AEW had been in talks. In addition, Fightful Select learned there had actually been an inquiry about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2kU5kTvJvN

Mercedes Moné was the talk of the wrestling world when she debuted in New Japan Pro Wrestling and challenged for the IWGP Women's Championship. Since winning the title, she has been a regular presence on Stardom and was poised to go on a long run with the belt before an unfortunate injury ended those hopes.

Moné was also rumored to be potentially appearing in AEW, with a recent report from Fightful Select revealing that Tony Khan had inquired into the possibility of her appearing at Forbidden Door this year.

With Mercedes Moné currently sidelined for the foreseeable future, it seems unlikely that she will be a part of the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Perhaps her debut could coincide with the Wembley show instead? It all depends on her recovery schedule, but it would be a cool moment to see the former WWE Superstar confront her old rival Saraya in her home country.

#4. Goldberg wins TNT Championship

Goldberg has been a free agent since his WWE contract expired at the end of last year. Despite that, he is still eager for an official retirement match before he hangs up his boots for good.

It's no surprise that Da Man has drawn the attention of various companies, including AEW. Tony Khan has also been open about his desire to add the WWE Hall of Famer to his roster.

With Khan's interest and Wardlow being compared to Goldberg by fans, a confrontation could lead to a clash of two generations.

As the TNT Champion, the War Dog could even put his title up against Goldberg's career. The stipulation would lead to a drama-filled match that would be a fitting retirement for the WWE Hall of Famer, especially if it takes place in a stadium like Wembley.

#3. Darby Allin retires Sting at All In

"[Sting] don't want to go for championships. That's never been a goal of his. I can respect that. He's like, 'Give somebody the opportunity to do it, that could elevate their career.'

Maybe he'll change his mind. Maybe he'll be like, 'Yo, FTR. What's up?'"

Darby Allin (Fightful)



Darby Allin (Fightful) “[Sting] don’t want to go for championships. That’s never been a goal of his. I can respect that. He’s like, ‘Give somebody the opportunity to do it, that could elevate their career.’Maybe he’ll change his mind. Maybe he’ll be like, ‘Yo, FTR. What’s up?’”Darby Allin (Fightful) https://t.co/bqk0zfXhQy

Speaking of retirement, Sting has apparently entered the final year of his AEW contract, though the exact date of its expiry is still unknown. The Icon has also publicly announced that he will be wrapping up his legendary career soon.

All In at Wembley Stadium would be the perfect setting for that retirement match to take place. And there's really only one person who would be the perfect opponent for the Stinger.

There is huge speculation that the 64-year-old may want to pass the torch to his protege, Darby Allin. Only time will tell if we will eventually get that matchup.

#2. Edge jumps ship to AEW

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/is-edge-retiri… Do y’all think Edge could go to AEW to be with Christian one last time? Do y’all think Edge could go to AEW to be with Christian one last time? wrestlelamia.co.uk/is-edge-retiri… https://t.co/TU7DVtI33u

Edge has barely been featured on television since defeating Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.

A few weeks ago, the Rated-R Superstar was spotted with his best friend and current AEW star Christian at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Florida. The image inevitably led to speculation that Edge could reunite with Captain Charisma in All Elite Wrestling for one last run.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE would be "very surprised" if the Hall of Famer moves on to working for AEW, but we've seen the likes of Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry make that transition despite being deemed WWE lifers.

Edge has also made it known that he wants to wrap up his career for good after what has been an outstanding return run. Perhaps Tony Khan can offer him the freedom and canvas to map out the perfect final hurrah.

#1. Kenny Omega leaves AEW

Kenny Omega was out with an injury for nearly a year in 2022, which has caused All Elite Wrestling to freeze his contract and add more months to it.

It was initially supposed to expire in January 2023 but has now been rumored to extend until November instead. With reports stating WWE is interested in The Cleaner, could he be tempted to go on one final adventure before he wraps up his career?

There has been no word that Omega has inked a new deal with Tony Khan yet. As of now, The Best Bout Machine will be a free agent by the end of the year. With The Elite locked in a battle with the BCC, perhaps Omega will strike off on his own for one final singles run culminating at Full Gear. A match against CM Punk, perhaps?

