Ends legend's career, Rematch with Gunther - 5 directions for Pentagon Jr. if he joins WWE

As per recent reports, Pentagon Jr. only has 3-4 months left on his AEW contract. The lethal luchador has remained an integral part of AEW's programming for the last five years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The WWE management is reportedly keeping a close eye on Pentagon's contract, as they hope to acquire the former AEW Tag Team Champion at the end of his current deal. Having missed out on several free agents recently, the Stamford promotion will be eager to get their hands on Pentagon Jr.

Considering his hard-hitting combat skills, many WWE Superstars will gladly accept an in-ring tussle with Penta. In this article, let's take a look at five possible directions for Pentagon Jr. if he joins WWE.

#5. Gunther finds his match in Pentagon Jr.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gunther revealed Pentagon Jr. as the man with the most painful chops. The Ring General, who recently won the King of the Ring tournament, recalled the time when a chop from the Mexican Superstar busted open his chest.

Since his arrival on the main roster, Gunther has cemented himself as the most dominant force in the WWE. However, the Imperium Leader will find himself in the fight of his life if Pentagon Jr. signs with WWE.

Expand Tweet

With a decent experience in the singles division, the AEW Luchador can be a viable threat to the former Intercontinental Champion. A rivalry against The Ring General might be Penta's perfect introduction to the WWE audience.

#4. Ends WWE's search for the next Rey Mysterio

WWE's search for a new Rey Mysterio has continued for years. From Sin Cara to Dragon Lee, many great stars have been touted to be the next big WWE Luchador. Unfortunately, no one has been able to create the same connection with the audience as The Master of 619.

Known worldwide for his awe-inspiring aerial maneuvers, Pentagon Jr. can carry Rey Mysterio's legacy for years to come. With Mysterio nearing his in-ring retirement, passing the baton to the Death Triangle member will be the right move.

Rey Mysterio could pass the torch to the AEW Luchador once he arrives in WWE.

If Pentagon Jr. signs with WWE, he would be the right pick to retire Rey Mysterio and lead the Latino World Order in the future.

#3. Takes on a returning Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is absent from the WWE television at the present moment. The Architect is currently in rehabilitation mode, nursing the several injuries he suffered on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Once Rollins decides to return to the squared circle, a debuting Pentagon Jr. could confront him as his first challenger. After a prolonged run as the World Heavyweight Champion, a feud against the Mexican star could provide a fresh direction to Rollins' character.

As for the AEW Luchador, a versatile talent like Rollins could help him get used to the WWE's in-ring style. Although The Architect has had memorable battles with Rey Mysterio in the past, he has yet to face a ferocious luchador like Pentagon Jr.

#2. Pushes Kevin Owens to his limits

Kevin Owens is known worldwide for his fearless attitude. The Prizefighter enjoys a massive fan following, courtesy of his explosive in-ring style.

Expand Tweet

Pentagon Jr. has a very similar ruthless approach to his wrestling as Kevin Owens. The former AAA World Tag Team does not rely entirely on his aerial moves and athletic ability.

Instead, Penta combines his agility with his enormous strength, making him a serious threat to his opponents. A battle between Owens and Penta would be a sight to behold for the fans.

While the AEW Superstar refuses to pull his punches in the ring, Owens is well known for his ability to fight through the pain.

#1. Challenges Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn created history at WrestleMania 40. After a hard-fought battle, The Master Strategist overcame Gunther to end The Ring General's historic title reign. Since then, Zayn has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Chad Gable.

If the Intercontinental Champion manages to retain his title against Gable at Clash at the Castle, he would be a perfect fit for Pentagon Jr's first WWE opponent.

Pentagon can dethrone Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Going up against a beloved babyface like Zayn would greatly help Penta get over as a heel luchador. WWE usually books its masked wrestlers as babyfaces, a trend that could change with the arrival of Mexican Luchador.

With maneuvers like Pentagon Driver and Fear Factor in his moveset, the lethal superstar can slay any competitor. However, a heroic Champion like Sami Zayn would not allow the masked assassin to walk over him that easily.