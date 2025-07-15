Ex-WWE star to betray Cope (fka Edge) and walk out on him during AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Adam Copeland made his much-awaited return to AEW at All In: Texas. However, he might get an unexpected shock in the upcoming episode of Dynamite.
One of the marquee matches at the All In pay-per-view was the three-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The end of that match saw Bobby Lashley pick up the victory for the Hurt Syndicate after spearing Cage for the pin. While the Syndicate retaining their gold was expected, what shocked fans was the Patriarchy betraying Christian in the aftermath.
After the bout, the ex-WWE star and his group were confronted by FTR, who were ringside during the match, but Cage signaled for his team to leave. Just then, Nick Wayne turned on his mentor and hit him with a Killswitch. Wayne then positioned Cage for a con-chair-to, but before he could hit it, the Rated-R Superstar made his long-awaited return to AEW and saved Cage and told him to "go find himself."
There have been speculations about Christian and Cope (fka Edge) reuniting for a while now, and this interaction at All In alludes to them finally getting back together. However, there is a possibility that Cage can initially refuse the partnership and turn on his real-life best friend. On this week's Dynamite, we can expect a confrontation between Cope and the Patriarch, during which Cage could tease a reunion but then walk away.
This could be because Cage, who's been portraying the Patriarch persona for a while now, might not be ready to accept the errors of his ways. Moreover, AEW may want to drag the storyline for a bit before finally turning Christian into a face.
WWE recently acknowledged AEW star Christian Cage
Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, WWE released a marathon called "25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches" on their YouTube channel and subtly acknowledged Christian Cage in their video. One of the matches in the series was Christian vs. Randy Orton from SummerSlam 2011, which was ranked 20th.
Cage had a prominent career in the Stamford-based promotion, notably winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice during his time in the company.