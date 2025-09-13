Ex-WWE star to debut at All Out and confront Mercedes Mone; New Death Riders member?- 3 ways AEW can bring in Ronda Rousey 

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey was once a massive name in WWE. She held the Women's World Championship twice and the WWE Women's Championship once. She is also a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler.

The 38-year-old once had a good relationship with the Stamford-based company. However, she reportedly did not leave on good terms. In a recent appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, she said that she is most likely never going to wrestle again. She further revealed that she left the sports entertainment juggernaut because they didn't let her wrestle Baszler.

"They kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m fucking leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna. And that’s how I was able to do it at all." she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Tony Khan must convince Ronda Rousey to join AEW. She is still immensely popular and would be a solid addition to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

#3. Show up at All Out and confront TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone is having the run of her career. She currently holds nine belts across several promotions, including the TBS Title. At All Out 2025, she is scheduled to defend her championship against Riho. It is unlikely that she will get dethroned by the Japanese star. However, something interesting could happen after this showdown's conclusion.

After Mone successfully defends her title at All In, former WWE star Ronda Rousey could show up and confront her. This would be an amazing moment, and fans worldwide would certainly go berserk. Furthermore, the two women could have an intense battle at WrestleDream.

#3. By answering Athena's open challenge and dethroning her

AEW star Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for more than a thousand days. Dethroning her seems like an impossible task, and if things continue this way, she might shatter Roman Reigns' record. Ronda Rousey might be capable of ending this generational reign.

The UFC legend has appeared on Ring of Honor once. She & Marina Shafir teamed up and defeated Athena & Billie Starkz in December 2023. The former Women's World Champion has wrestled the War Goddess and is familiar with her in-ring style. If Tony Khan convinces her to work for him, she might be the one to dethrone the former Ember Moon. Furthermore, the champion could permanently switch to All Elite Wrestling, while Rousey could become the new face of Ring of Honor.

#1. Ronda Rousey to join The Death Riders

The Death Riders are the most dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling. However, they could get even stronger. Rousey is close friends with Marina Shafir, and she could join her group in the future.

If Khan signs Ronda Rousey and she joins The Death Riders, the wrestling world will be on fire. All Elite Wrestling is reportedly going to introduce the Women's Tag Team Titles someday. The two former mixed martial artists are perfect candidates to become inaugural champions. Furthermore, Rousey and Shafir could potentially feud someday.

