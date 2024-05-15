Ex-WWE star gets fired, Chris Jericho’s new ally & more - 5 Things that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite features an exciting match card. As we get closer to Double or Nothing pay-per-view, we could expect many twists in the storylines.

In the last few weeks, The Elite attacked Tony Khan and Kenny Omega and embroiled Swerve Strickland in the storyline. Strickland will face Brian Cage in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match tonight on Dynamite. Elsewhere on the show, Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone will also be present. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson join hands to face Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher.

Harley Cameron and Toni Storm's storyline moves ahead, with the two penciled in for a Grudge Match. Kazuchika Okada faces Dax Harwood for the Continental Championship. Also, the Young Bucks meet Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels in the ring in the AEW Tag Tam Title Eliminator match. Here's what could happen during Dynamite.

#5. The Young Bucks could fire Christopher Daniels after losing the match

The Young Bucks failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Darby Allin and Sting at Revolution. The Icon retired that night and the titles were vacated after the pay-per-view.

The EVPs of AEW finally won the titles in a ladder match against FTR at the Dynasty event and since then they have used their powers to keep the title to themselves.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of their Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will face Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels in an Eliminator match.

The Young Bucks have a history with Daniels in AEW. Three years ago, the EVPs had a stipulation that caused the Fallen Angel's stable the SCU to break apart, which included Scorpion Sky and Frankie Kazarian. The veteran now has a chance to take revenge on the Bucks, however, if the Jackson brothers were able to defeat the former TNA star again, they could use their powers and fire from the company.

#4. ⁠Malakai Black accepts Adam Copeland’s challenge

Fans await the next twist in the storyline of Malakai Black with Adam Copeland. A match between these two had been teased over the last few weeks. The former Edge has also called out Black for a Barbed Wire match at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

The Rated R Superstar has had his TNT Championship hounded by the other members of the House of Black. Malakai might accept the face-to-face confrontation that Copeland wants on Dynamite tonight. This will be Black's first pay-per-view singles match.

#3. Hangman Page replaces Eddie Kingston for Anarchy in the Arena match

Eddie Kingston is a part of the storyline of Young Bucks taking over AEW by attacking the company President Tony Khan and EVP Kenny Omega. Last week, The Cleaner announced the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Expand Tweet

That match initially featured Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and FTR as Team AEW against The Elite (Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry). With Kingston possibly ruled out, a former member of The Elite, Adam 'Hangman' Page could join arms.

Page, like Omega, has a long history with The Elite. He was one of the original members of the group in 2019, before leaving in 2020, only to rejoin the faction in 2022. In March 2024, The Bucks suspended Hangman for assaulting referees.

#2. ⁠Claudio Castagnoli turns on Bryan Danielson in AEW

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli are members of the Blackpool Combat Club, one of the most gritty factions in AEW.

However, there could be some problems for the team, beginning with Bryan Danielson being assaulted by the members of the Don Callis family on an episode of Collision.

Expand Tweet

Castagnoli has earlier made public his disapproval of Danielson aligning with Eddie Kingston. With The Mad King now probably out of the equation, there's every chance the Swiss Cyborg turns on The American Dragon.

#1. HOOK's appearance might have him join Chris Jericho

HOOK is up for an appearance on tonight's episode of Dynamite, and the former FTW Champion might give the biggest twist in his storyline.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and his father, Taz, are embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho, who has offered the young star his tutelage. The former FTW Champion has already called out the Learning Tree for his actions and said he will give Y2J a fitting reply.

"Chris Jericho, when you first made the offer to advise me, to stand by my side, I had my hesitations. I said to you Chris, 'I know who you are.' So, with everything that has gone down recently, yes, it has p**sed me off. The things you’ve done have p**sed me off Jericho. But, none of this surprises me. You said to me, 'Hook, I know who you can be.' Jericho, you don't know who or what I can be but I can't wait to show you," Hook said in a promo.

Expand Tweet

That fitting reply could be him joining hands with Jericho. After all, Ocho has again proven his mettle by winning the AEW FTW Championship.