Ex-WWE star to make AEW debut at Dynasty 2025 and immediately align with Mercedes Mone? Exploring the possibility 

Mercedes Mone has been unbeaten since her debut in AEW last year. The CEO currently holds multiple championships across three different promotions and recently declared her intention to pursue the AEW Women's World Title. She could also potentially form a stable of her own to help her achieve her goals soon. Such an alliance could witness the addition of a former WWE Superstar, perhaps as soon as Dynasty 2025 - the latter being none other than Indi Hartwell.
Last month at AEW Revolution 2025, Mercedes successfully retained her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe, continuing her ongoing winning streak in the company. Ten days later, she defended her belt against Billie Starkz, putting away the up-and-comer despite her best efforts. After the bout, Mone threw shade at the 20-year-old's "Minion Overlord" Athena over her supposed shortcomings as a mentor, seemingly teasing a feud between the two.
Mercedes defeated Robyn Renegade on the March 29 edition of Collision and afterward credited the latter as having more heart than Starkz, continuing to take shots at The Fallen Goddess. She then voiced her desire to continue adding gold to her growing collection of titles by winning the AEW Women's World Championship and declared herself an entrant in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup with that goal in mind.
However, Mone's announcement on Collision was interrupted by the arrival of Athena, who laid her out with a forearm and then hit her finisher on Renegade after the latter tried to help Mercedes. The Minion Overlord then announced that she, like her protege Starkz, was joining the Owen brackets.
Despite her undeniable prowess, the erstwhile Sasha Banks will no doubt find the tournament highly competitive and could potentially enlist some allies in order to help her win a shot to wrestle at All In: Texas.
One such ally Mercedes Mone could bring in to aid her against her Owen Cup round 1 opponent Julia Hart at AEW Dynasty 2025 is none other than former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell.
The 28-year-old was released by the Stamford-based company last November and has since returned to the indie circuit. She was spotted training with The CEO last year and faced her in an unsuccessful effort at HOG City of Dreamz on March 15 in New York City.
Mone has spoken fondly of Hartwell previously and could recruit her to help clear the field for her in the Owen Hart Tournament. The Australian could very well become a member of Mercedes' rumored stable alongside The Renegade Twins and assist her on her ongoing belt-collecting journey.
Mercedes Mone is scheduled for action this week on AEW Collision
Mercedes Mone will take on Julia Hart at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025, in a 2025 Owen Hart Cup first-round match. However, before that, the TBS Champion will team with her recent rival, Harley Cameron, to take on the Hounds of Hell member and Athena in tag team action this week on Collision.
It remains to be seen whether Mone will earn a shot at the Women's World Title for All In 2025.