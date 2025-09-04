Ex-WWE star to make AEW return at All Out and help Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? Exploring the chances

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage could get an assist from their former ally in WWE during their match at AEW All Out. The legendary tag team's match has already been made official for the upcoming pay-per-view.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage recently reunited in AEW and defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian in their first tag team bout following their reunion at Forbidden Door 2025. Later, Copeland and Christian challenged FTR for a match at All Out on September 20. Now, ex-WWE star Gangrel could make his All Elite Wrestling return at the pay-per-view to help his real-life friends.Gangrel was a stablemate of the erstwhile Edge and Christian in The Brood during WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s. Furthermore, Gangrel also helped Adam Copeland win his steel cage match at Double or Nothing 2024 in his last AEW appearance. The veteran is still an active wrestler on the indies.During the tag match between Cope and Christian and FTR at All Out, Stokely might use some dirty tricks to help Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. To take Stokely out of the equation, Copeland and Christian would need help, which could be provided by their former Brood teammate, Gangrel.It will be interesting to see if Gangrel will make his AEW return after his last appearance more than a year ago.FTR vowed to end the WWE legends' careersAfter the match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR for All Out was made official, Dax Harwood vowed to end both WWE legends' careers. During his promo on Collision last Saturday, Dax also threatened to end the erstwhile Edge and Christian's lives.&quot;This match no more is a dream match, this match is a charity exhibition for two men who made their name with three letters, 25 years ago, 'TLC.' And now you're looking at the absolute best tag team of all time, who built their name on three letters, 'FTR.' Unfortunately, Adam [Copeland], unfortunately, Christian, we have to finally end your careers in your hometown in Toronto. Don't make us end your life,&quot; Harwood said.It remains to be seen what transpires between the two teams at All Out 2025.