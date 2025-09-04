  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All Out 2025
  • Ex-WWE star to make AEW return at All Out and help Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? Exploring the chances

Ex-WWE star to make AEW return at All Out and help Adam Copeland and Christian Cage? Exploring the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:41 GMT
WWE AEW
WWE and AEW are rival companies (Image source: wwe.com and AEW on X)

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage could get an assist from their former ally in WWE during their match at AEW All Out. The legendary tag team's match has already been made official for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Ad

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage recently reunited in AEW and defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian in their first tag team bout following their reunion at Forbidden Door 2025. Later, Copeland and Christian challenged FTR for a match at All Out on September 20. Now, ex-WWE star Gangrel could make his All Elite Wrestling return at the pay-per-view to help his real-life friends.

Gangrel was a stablemate of the erstwhile Edge and Christian in The Brood during WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s. Furthermore, Gangrel also helped Adam Copeland win his steel cage match at Double or Nothing 2024 in his last AEW appearance. The veteran is still an active wrestler on the indies.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

During the tag match between Cope and Christian and FTR at All Out, Stokely might use some dirty tricks to help Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. To take Stokely out of the equation, Copeland and Christian would need help, which could be provided by their former Brood teammate, Gangrel.

It will be interesting to see if Gangrel will make his AEW return after his last appearance more than a year ago.

Ad

FTR vowed to end the WWE legends' careers

After the match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR for All Out was made official, Dax Harwood vowed to end both WWE legends' careers. During his promo on Collision last Saturday, Dax also threatened to end the erstwhile Edge and Christian's lives.

"This match no more is a dream match, this match is a charity exhibition for two men who made their name with three letters, 25 years ago, 'TLC.' And now you're looking at the absolute best tag team of all time, who built their name on three letters, 'FTR.' Unfortunately, Adam [Copeland], unfortunately, Christian, we have to finally end your careers in your hometown in Toronto. Don't make us end your life," Harwood said.
Ad

It remains to be seen what transpires between the two teams at All Out 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications