Ex-WWE star to return to RAW and cost Seth Rollins his World Heavyweight Title? Looking at the possibility 

This week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line once more. Could a returning star cost him his title, and end this reign at 233 days? The returning star would be Andrade.

The luchador has already officially departed from AEW and has now also been removed from its roster page. His last match under his contract was at Worlds End against Miro. He has been speculated to make WWE his next destination, but there has been no official confirmation.

Tomorrow on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins will defend his title against Jinder Mahal after the two got into a heated situation last week. This will be the Modern Day Maharaja's first time challenging for a world title in years, and he looks to become a two-time world champion.

Andrade could return as a heel and cost Rollins the match, resulting in him dropping the title to Jinder. He could then attack The Visionary after the match. This would not only be a great way to reintroduce himself to WWE, but a way to shake up the locker room instantly.

Jinder Mahal sends message to Seth Rollins ahead of their match on RAW

This Monday night on WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal will once more challenge Seth Rollins for his title, this time being the World Heavyweight Championship.

In 2012, the two faced each other twice for the NXT Championship, but in both instances, The Visionary defended his title. In 2018, Rollins put his Intercontinental Championship on the line, but the match ended via disqualification.

This time around, their bout will be for the biggest prize on offer on Monday Night RAW, the world title. Ahead of the match, Jinder claimed victory as he was already thinking about the celebration he would have once he took the title.

"The Punjabi Celebration is going to be LIT #AndNew #WorldHeavyWeightChampion," Mahal declared.

It seems that Rollins will once more have to go out of his way to defend his title. With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event being less than two weeks away, it is yet to be seen whether the result of this match has any repercussions for the event.

