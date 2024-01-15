Seth Rollins receives warning ahead of RAW from 2-time WWE champion

After narrowly escaping defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW: Day 1, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is once again putting his belt on the line this week.

Jinder Mahal is the one to receive the opportunity. In a sudden turn of events, The Modern Day Maharaja has found himself in the middle of a strong push by the global juggernaut. He went from cutting a promo with The Rock to confronting The Visionary last week.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW, Mahal took to X, implying that a title change is inevitable and that there will be a "Punjabi Celebration" when he puts the kibosh on Seth's title reign.

Check out The Maharaja's post below:

"The Punjabi Celebration is going to be LIT #AndNew #WorldHeavyWeightChampion," declared Jinder Mahal on X.

Jinder's sole world title reign took place in 2017 when he shockingly dethroned Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event. For nearly the whole year from that point on, The Maharaja held the WWE Championship.

He followed it up with a win at WrestleMania 34, once again over The Viper and two other stars, to capture his second title in the global juggernaut, the United States Championship.

Bayley comments on Jinder Mahal trending on social media among WWE fans

Despite the aforementioned accomplishments, Jinder Mahal was not popular until recently. His work since his RAW: Day 1 return has been nothing short of spectacular, according to Hall of Famer Booker T.

The veteran pointed to how the incredible reception The Rock got from the live crowd that night had much to do with Mahal's work before The Great One's appearance. Furthermore, Booker voiced concern over AEW founder Tony Khan's social media rant.

Khan's heated comment on Jinder Mahal and the latter's World Heavyweight Title opportunity on Monday Night this week became viral. While speaking on Gabby AF, Bayley addressed the strange and funny relationship between WWE fans and the product:

"I just think wrestling is the coolest and the funniest. The best thing about Twitter and wrestling fans, wrestling fans more so than any other sport, just love giving their opinion and think they’re always right. That’s how they feel. To me, it’s entertaining to watch. It’s also awesome to see people care this much about wrestling. [...] It just makes it fun. That’s what we’re all here to do, and it just makes more money [Laughs]. Jinder loves money."

As of this writing, the World Heavyweight Championship is not booked to be defended at Royal Rumble. Moreover, a title change on WWE RAW this week cannot be ruled out either.

