Seth Rollins to lose his World Heavyweight Championship on RAW because of 8-time WWE champion? Exploring potential swerve

WWE has put a lot of work into building Seth Rollins as the flagship show's World Heavyweight Champion in the past year.

The 37-year-old's efforts warrant him a proper WrestleMania main event this year, too, arguably more than anybody else on the roster.

While most viewers are fairly certain it will be against WWE's prodigal son, CM Punk, how sure can one really be about whether the title will be on the line?

The company is notorious for pulling off shockers in the past. Seth Rollins and The Second City Saint have already minced words on television in December 2023 but were kept apart last week.

From Punk and Drew McIntyre to Money in the Bank contract holder Damian Priest's potential contributions, plenty of shenanigans could happen in the upcoming title bout, leading to Mahal walking away with a shocking win.

After all, history has shown that he cannot be ruled out. If you deem his WWE Championship coronation in 2017 a fluke, look back at WrestleMania 34 when he brought Randy Orton's United States Championship reign to a screeching halt.

Jinder Mahal recently claimed that The Rock was looking to steal his spotlight as he touched on the incident at RAW: Day 1. The way he has been booked on television in 2024 thus far, expect The Maharaja's push to lead to something significant soon.

Seth Rollins can always win back the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Another scenario is that The Maharaja wins the title on RAW this week, only for Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Strangely, the World Heavyweight Title picture is unclear heading into the Royal Rumble event. It remains to be seen if a match is added to the card.

There is also another premium live event in February, which, from the looks of it, is being promoted as a major show, being an international one. Elimination Chamber: Perth marks the company's return to Australia.

As announced on social media earlier today, CM Punk will be part of the event. The Voice of the Voiceless is also a strong favorite to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

"@cmpunk will be live at #WWEChamber: Perth on Feb. 24! @westernaustralia," WWE captioned the post below on Instagram.

Drew McIntyre recently fired shots at Punk for not being part of a live event in Las Cruces. The Scottish Warrior stated:

"I am at Las Cruces for tonight's live event. Guess who's not here. Same person that claimed on Monday that they would lead by example, CM Punk. Don't be a hypocrite, mate. Leading by example and suggesting that you are outworking everyone, we both know that's not true. I look at you and see the same old Punk. Very big name. Here to make money, not friends. Your words, not mine," McIntyre said.

WWE's creative team appears to be stirring the pot ahead of the Show of Shows, as CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is seemingly a foregone conclusion. However, how they get there will be a very exciting viewing experience.

