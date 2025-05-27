Ex-WWE star to return after two years? - Three possible opponents for Swerve Strickland at AEW All In

Swerve Strickland is riding a wave of momentum after securing his team a dramatic victory in the gut-wrenching Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The former AEW World Champion has emerged from the PPV as one of the most dominant figures in All Elite Wrestling. Now, with All In 2025 approaching, the question beckons: who will Swerve face on the company's grandest stage?

As one of the top babyfaces in Tony Khan's promotion, Strickland needs to be challenged by an equally compelling character who could counter his intensity. Let's examine three potential opponents for Strickland, including a former WWE star, at AEW All In Texas.

#3. Ex-WWE star Keith Lee makes AEW return to exact revenge on Strickland

Keith Lee signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and we last saw him perform for the promotion in late 2023. The limitless one has been subsequently out of action due to ongoing health issues. If Tony Khan's promotion wants to benefit from long-term storytelling, pitting a returning Keith Lee against his former partner turned betrayer would be just the way to do it.

Formerly known as "Swerve in Our Glory," Lee and Strickland shared Tag Team Championship success before things turned dark in late 2022 when Strickland brutally betrayed his partner by stomping a cinderblock onto his torso. For a match years in the making, All In would serve as the perfect place, with a babyface Swerve forced to answer for his crimes of the past before moving on to better things.

#2. Jack Perry makes AEW return to take on Swerve on behalf of The Elite

From fan-favorite "Jungle Boy" to cold, calculated enforcer of the Elite, Jack Perry has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in AEW. The "Scapegoat" was last seen on AEW TV in 2024, but speculations around his impending return are ever-present.

With Swerve Strickland's ongoing feud with the Elite bound to spill over into All In, Perry could return to face Swerve on behalf of the Young Bucks. Moreover, a feud with Perry offers Strickland a chance to begin dismantling the Elite's hierarchy. The match has the potential to become box office as it promises high-octane action between two individuals with contrasting styles.

#1. Will Ospreay stands in the way of Swerve's AEW World Title shot

Swerve Strickland is climbing back into the World Championship picture, but one man who is already there is Will Ospreay.

Despite his loss to Hangman Page in the men's Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing, The Aerial Assassin's record in All Elite Wrestling remains one of the most dominant. His singles record, coupled with multiple match-of-the-year contenders, surely keeps him in and around the World title conversation. Moreover, missing out on a title shot at Double or Nothing has left the British star feeling frustrated and dangerous. He could potentially act on his frustration and turn heel in the process.

In the fallout of Double or Nothing, Swerve Strickland represents everything Ospreay feels he should have: momentum, buzz, and the spotlight. A feud between the two would be over who truly deserves to be the next in line.

From an in-ring standpoint, it's a no-brainer. The two faced each other at Forbidden Door last year for the World title and produced an instant classic. This year, Strickland and Ospreay can reproduce that magic and steal the show at one of AEW's grandest events.

Who do you think will be Swerve's opponent come All In? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

