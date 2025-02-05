Finalized lineup for AEW Dynamite (February 5, 2025): Ex-World Champion to appear; Swerve Strickland's revenge? 

AEW will be heading to Atlanta, GA for what promises to be an action-packed episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite this week. The show will continue to advance the Tony Khan-led promotion's ongoing angles and storylines en route to Grand Slam: Australia later this month, and Revolution 2025 the month after that.

Dynamite this week is set to feature Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Toni Storm, and many other popular names. Let us take a close look at the official announcements that have been made for the card so far.

Will Ospreay vs. mystery opponent from The Don Callis Family

Will Ospreay will team up with his former rival Kenny Omega to take on International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a tag team match at Grand Slam: Australia. The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin are seemingly willing to set aside their differences to take down their mutual enemy, former manager Don Callis.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

After The Invisible Hand seemingly teased the potential arrival (or return) of a mystery ally, it was announced by AEW that Ospreay would face an unidentified member of The Don Callis Family this week on Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether the star in question will be a new addition to the heel faction's ranks, and whether Omega will play a part in deciding the outcome of the bout.

Konosuke Takeshita/Kyle Fletcher vs. Hounds of Hell (Brody King and Buddy Matthews)

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will themselves be busy this week on AEW Dynamite, as they are scheduled for tag team action against The Hounds of Hell. Former House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Brody King will be looking to capitalize on their momentum after their victory over The Gates of Agony on Collision: Homecoming.

Takeshita and Fletcher, on their part, will no doubt be unwilling to yield a loss to the former World Trios Champions. Whether their Grand Slam: Australia opponents Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will cost them the match against The Hounds of Hell, or whether the Don Callis Family members will somehow prevail against Brody and Buddy, remains to be seen.

Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

It was at Daily's Place on Collision last month that Toni Storm stunned AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May by revealing that she had not forgotten their history and reverted to her 'Timeless' persona to much applause. The allies-turned-enemies will square off at Grand Slam Australia for The Glamour's title.

This week on Dynamite, Storm will return to the ring as The Timeless One to take on the up-and-coming Queen Aminata. The Fighting Princess will seemingly join the commentary desk for the bout, indicating that she might potentially engage with or even attack Storm after the matchup.

Segments featuring Hangman Page and MJF

Hangman Adam Page seemed to have something on his mind when he was caught searching for his nemesis Swerve Strickland last week on Dynamite. The Cowboy's subsequent run-in with MJF, his second over the last couple of weeks, seems to suggest that the seeds of a rivalry between the former AEW World Champions are being sown.

Friedman, on his part, has been caught up in a rivalry with Jeff Jarrett, since The Last Outlaw rejected his help to win the world title in return for a championship opportunity. The Wolf of Wrestling ambushed Jarrett last week after his loss to Claudio Castagnoli, laying him out with a blow of his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Both Hangman Page and MJF have been announced for AEW Dynamite this week. Fans are keen to find out what lies next for both men heading into Grand Slam Australia and Revolution.

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Swerve Strickland publicly humiliated and "embarrassed" Ricochet at Worlds End 2024 for failing to win the Continental Classic. The Future of Flight returned fire by bloodying The New Flavour on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Although he failed to get his hands on Ricochet in subsequent weeks, Strickland will finally have the opportunity to exact vengeance against the high-flyer this week on AEW Dynamite. The two men last wrestled each other over seven years ago.

Expand Tweet

Dynamite will also likely feature appearances from Rated-FTR, Jay White, and The Death Riders.

Tentative card for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling will present this week's edition of Collision at the Fort Bend County Epicenter in Houston, TX on February 8. The following matches have been announced so far for the Saturday night episode:

Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Three-Way Trios Match: Daniel Garcia and 2point0 vs. The Undisputed Kingdom vs Shane Taylor Promotions

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for AEW fans this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback