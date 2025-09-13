  • home icon
Former AEW Champion to turn heel after 3 years and attack Hangman Page at All Out? - 3 ways Kenny Omega can return to action

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:28 GMT
Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega have both held the AEW World Championship [Photo: allelitewrestling.com
Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega have both held the AEW World Championship [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Kenny Omega is currently out of action, and there is no telling when he'll return to AEW. Given that there is no concrete timeline for his hiatus, fans can only speculate when he'll be back.

Omega was last seen on the promotion two weeks ago, where he competed in an eight-man tag team match alongside Hangman Page and JetSpeed. Unfortunately, post-match, he was brutally attacked by Kyle Fletcher. This was seemingly done to write him off from TV. Omega will be taking time off and is set for a visit to Japan for specialized hospital visits.

Only time will tell when fans will witness the Best Bout Machine return, but reports have revealed that he'll be back before the year ends. Here are three ways AEW could book Omega's return to action.

1. Kenny Omega could attack Hangman Page and go after the AEW World Championship

At AEW All Out, Hangman Page is set to put his world title on the line against Kyle Fletcher. He looks to have the advantage as he has already beaten The Protostar in singles action.

Should he come out on top, he may experience a heartbreaking betrayal once more from someone he considers a great friend, Kenny Omega. The two clashed in the past during Omega's time as a heel and as the belt collector; it was also Hangman who ended his reign of terror at the time.

Seeing as he may be in the twilight years of his in-ring career, the Cleaner could look to go big and go after the AEW World Championship, even at the expense of one of his closest allies.

2. Omega could settle his unfinished business with Kazuchika Okada

At All In: Texas, Kazuchika Okada defeated Kenny Omega to become the inaugural Unified Champion. This was not a clean win, as Don Callis got involved in the match.

Both men are tied with two wins apiece in their head-to-head matchups, and AEW may look to settle this with a tiebreaker. Omega could return sometime after All Out to confront Okada and the Don Callis Family. This would be in case the Rainmaker walks out as the champion after his match against Konosuke Takeshita at the pay-per-view next weekend.

They could hesitate to give him a rematch, but after bringing up their tied record, Okada's ego may get in the way, and he would give in and set up one last bout to settle their score.

3. Kenny Omega could side with Konosuke Takeshita during the Don Callis Family civil war

A brewing storyline as of now is the dissension within the Don Callis Family, as Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita are not getting along. For the longest time, Takeshita was considered the Alpha and the face of the group, but Okada coming into the picture and seemingly being Don Callis's new favorite has changed things.

This may eventually set up an angle where the group turns on Takeshita, as they favor the Rainmaker as their top dog. Kenny Omega could come into the picture to the Alpha's aid, given his history with both Okada and the Don Callis Family.

This may spark a civil war within the group, as the rest of the members might have to decide whether to follow Don Callis or side with Takeshita out of fear that they too will be kicked out of the group.

Kenny Omega remains one of AEW's biggest stars, and despite him not being at 100% any longer due to health issues, there are many ways for the company to utilize him in a way that he can handle. Fans should stay tuned and be patient for what will come next.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
