Former AEW Women’s World Champion to quit the company citing backstage frustration? Exploring potential twist

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya is the leader of The Outcasts in the Jacksonville-based promotion. At All In 2023, the erstwhile Paige won the Women's World Title in a Four-way match against Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm. Interestingly, The Anti-Diva didn't compete at this year's spectacle.

The former WWE Superstar had a meltdown at the post-show media scrum this past Sunday. Saraya dropped multiple 'F' bombs to express her displeasure towards the returning Jamie Hayter, who attacked her during a segment at Wembley Stadium.

"How dare Jamie come down there and get in my face! Does she know who she’s messing with? This is a message for Jamie! If you ever do that again, I’m going to beat your f***ing ass! You hear me?! Do you hear me?" she said. [H/T: 411MANIA]

Trending

Saraya treated the reporters at the media scrum harshly and was visibly frustrated with her recent booking in Tony Khan's company. This has led some fans to believe that The Outcasts leader would leave AEW after the expiration of her current contract. Additionally, earlier this month, it was reported that she could be a free agent in a few months.

There is a possibility that a feud with Jamie Hayter will be her final storyline in the promotion. Tony Khan could schedule a 'Loser gets fired' match to perfectly conclude their story and Saraya's run in the company.

Expand Tweet

However, the angle is entirely speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what the Tony Khan-led creative has in store for the erstwhile Paige in the coming weeks.

What happened between Saraya and Jamie Hayter at AEW All In 2024?

During the All In 2024 Zero Hour, Saraya and her posse arrived inside the squared circle. The former NXT Women's Champion then voiced her frustrations about not having a match on the show and demanded respect.

Furthermore, the former AEW Women's World Champion threatened to halt the event if her demands weren't met. Fortunately, Jamie Hayter made her anticipated return and laid out everyone.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jamie Hayter responds to Saraya's profanity-laced rant at the media scrum on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback