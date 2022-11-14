Former Smackdown GM to lose on debut; Returning star turns babyface - 5 things AEW shouldn't do at Full Gear pay-per-view 2022

AEW is gearing up for its last pay-per-view of 2022, Full Gear, on November 19. It is the fourth annual event of the year for the company. Tony Khan is hoping to end a tumultuous year on a high note and regain some of the momentum that has been squandered thanks to the unfortunate events at All Out, back in September.

The show's main event will be the AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and MJF, where the Salt of the Earth will be looking to capture his first-ever world title.

Other marquee matches include Saraya's return to the ring after nearly five years away and the four-way match for the ROH Championship between Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara.

This is a chance for the promotion to retain some goodwill among fans and ensure it is heading in the right direction heading into the new year.

Here are five things AEW should avoid doing at Full Gear so as to not upset wrestling fans.

#5. Saraya loses her debut match in AEW to Britt Baker

This past week on AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Saraya made the long-awaited announcement that she is finally cleared to compete in the ring and will have her first match back at Full Gear against Britt Baker, D.M.D.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on the latest episode of The Sessions, Saraya revealed how she found out about the good news:

"He [The Doctor] sat there, we went through them all, and he went, 'You’re cleared.' I burst into tears. 'Are you serious?' I was still asking questions about the fluid around my neck. It was just the fluid was back. The fusion was perfect, there were no fractures above or below. 'Let’s talk about paralysis.'"

The Anti-Diva continued:

"It’s rare. If you get kicked there, you have a cushion now. If you ever feel that you’re not feeling too well, take some time off. You know you’re body. I will clear you to get back in the ring.' 'How many matches can I have?' 'Take it easy, do one match a month and gradually start building it up.' Long story short, Halloween is when I got the full clearance."[H/T:WrestlePurists]

Saraya's signing is a major boost for the AEW women's division, which has been struggling lately and requires a marquee match-up. The former Divas Champion brings pedigree and experience from her time in WWE. She is a skilled performer whose name value can bring the All Elite's women's roster back to relevance.

Standing in her way is former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. D.M.D. is one of the top heels in the business right now and is a great first opponent back for the British wrestler.

The two wrestlers had one of the best promo segments on AEW Dynamite in quite some time, taking pointed shots at each other in a way that brought hype toward their impending feud.

Saraya clearly needed a statement victory over Baker in her first match back to establish herself as a force in the ring again.

Tony Khan might be tempted to swerve the audience by giving Britt the victory, but it would only damage Saraya's momentum. We saw other former WWE Superstars lose a lot of steam shortly after their AEW debuts, including Ruby Soho and Athena. The Anti Diva needs to make sure she doesn't suffer the same fate.

#4. Chris Jericho retains ROH Championship

It was a massive shock for wrestling fans when Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship a few months ago. AEW President Tony Khan wanted to raise the profile of the independent promotion that he purchased earlier this year by putting the world title on one of the most recognizable stars on his roster.

However, the 52-year-old Jericho is the antithesis of what a prototypical ROH wrestler should be. The Ocho's current character is a loudmouth heel who prides himself on being a sports entertainer. However, despite shining a spotlight on the title, his reign has left a sour taste in the mouths of ROH purists.

The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society is set to defend the ROH World Championship against his fellow JAS teammate Sammy Guevara and Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

It's time to put his short-lived reign to an end. It was an ill-fated experiment from the start. The ROH Championship should never have left Claudio's grasp as he was an excellent champion and representative. It would also be pretty cool to see the American Dragon win the title that first put him on the map. Either man would be a much better option to hold the belt going forward.

Given their allegiances, it's clear that the JAS members will team up against the BCC teammates at some point. But it will be interesting to see if Sammy gets the itch to turn on his mentor or if Claudio and Danielson will choose to duke it out in the spirit of competition. This match promises to be a show-stealer regardless, as long as Jericho somehow doesn't end the night still the champion.

#3. The Acclaimed drops the AEW Tag Team titles back to Swerve In Our Glory

The Acclaimed is one of the most popular tag teams in AEW right now, and it's heartening to see the homegrown talent become the AEW Tag Team Champions. From Max Caster's rap skills to Antony Bowens' hilarious 'Scissor Me Daddy' line, they have gotten insanely over thanks to their entertaining antics and raw athleticism.

Their first reign as the AEW World Tag Team Champions still feels like it's in its infancy, and it would be a shame if they were to lose the titles so soon to Swerve In Our Glory.

The All Elite fans loved Bowens and Caster so much that they had no choice but to turn Swerve Strickland heel after he targeted their manager, Billy Gunn.

The former champs have earned themselves another opportunity at the straps, but their time has clearly passed. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland should go their separate ways and establish themselves as singles wrestlers. The company is already teasing dissension between the two partners, as Lee hasn't been pleased with Swerve's antics as of late.

It would be a shame if AEW decided to swerve fans by putting the titles back on the former champs instead of giving The Acclaimed a long title reign. They fully deserve it. The biggest match in the tag team division should be The Acclaimed vs. FTR.

#2. The Elite returns to AEW as babyfaces

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Elite is reportedly set to return to AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. The trio will also likely face PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro.

While the match hasn't been officially announced, the company has already started airing vignettes teasing the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

AEW's Executive Vice Presidents have been at the center of much of the promotion's recent controversy. After capturing the Trios Championships at All Out 2022, they were called out by CM Punk during his infamous media scrum rant, which led to a backstage altercation.

The Elite's reputation is not the best right now, and many fans agree with CM Punk's comments about the trio. Therefore, having them return to Full Gear presented as babyfaces would be in bad taste.

Regardless of what they do, vocal fans would definitely boo them and shower The Elite with CM Punk chants. Why not let the EVP embrace the hate by switching back to full-fledged heels. They have shown that they can excel in that role in the past so it wouldn't be much of a stretch. Keeping them as babyfaces would be tone-deaf, at best.

#1. MJF doesn't win the AEW World Championship clean

MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling back at All Out to a hero's welcome. He won the Casino Ladder Match, earning himself a title shot against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Their match is set to headline Full Gear.

The Salt of the Earth is currently the most popular wrestler in the company, despite being a heel. Fans acknowledge him as a once-in-a-generation talent who can lead AEW into a new era. So, it makes sense to predict Full Gear to be MJF's coronation.

The story being told heading into the event is that MJF has always needed help to gain victories. From having The Pinnacle to The Firm backing him up, Friedman always had backup. A few weeks ago, William Regal raised the same point that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would not be taken seriously unless he's able to go at it alone against Mox.

Friedman's recent issues with Stokely Hathaway and the stable he put together, known as The Firm, led to them attacking the number one contender, further teasing that MJF could become a babyface.

MJF needs to stick to his promise of not using his Dynamite Diamond Ring and clashing with Moxley in the fairest fashion possible. If the Salt of the Earth wins the big one cleanly, it will help solidify the 26-year-old as a legitimate star for the here and now.

Write your predictions for AEW Full Gear 2022 in the comments below.

