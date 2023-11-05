Former world champion to snub AEW and confront Seth Rollins after WWE move next year? Looking at the possibility

Following Seth Rollins' victory against Drew McIntyre today at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, it will be interesting to see who comes next to step up to the champion. Could one of wrestling's top stars snub AEW and challenge the Visionary?

Will Ospreay has been having an amazing year in wrestling so far. Aside from being the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, he has put on some match-of-the-year-worthy performances. He has defeated the likes of Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kazuchika Okada this year alone.

Earlier today, The Aerial Assassin replied to WWE's Twitter post regarding Seth Rollins' title defense with a simple emoji, hinting that he was interested in competing against the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins replied, hinting that he was also intrigued with Ospreay.

Expand Tweet

You can see Seth Rollins' reply here.

Will Ospreay's NJPW contract will expire soon, and he has hinted that he will be open to several options. Due to his various appearances this year alone, many have speculated that AEW will be his first option. But there may be a real possibility that he could snub them and be swayed to join WWE instead.

Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay have a history with one another

This has not been the first time this year that the Visionary and The Aerial Assassin have teased facing one another.

Back in June, ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Will Ospreay teased making an appearance at the O2 arena, which was the site of the event. Seth Rollins replied to his tweet using the NJPW star's catchphrase, possibly teasing an interaction at the event.

Expand Tweet

Although nothing of the sort actually happened, this was just another instance where a potential dream match between the two stars was teased. Should Ospreay head to WWE, this could be a reality, and the fans worldwide would finally get a chance to see the two collide.

Are you looking forward to a possible Rollins vs. Ospreay feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here