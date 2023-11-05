Major star who recently appeared in AEW teases world title match against Seth Rollins; they have a history

A major star just teased a world title match against Seth Rollins.

Will Ospreay is one of the biggest stars in the independent circuit and is known for his spectacular moves in the ring. Ospreay's list of victims includes big names such as Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

On the other hand, Seth Rollins has proven himself to be a worthy champion ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship. A workhorse, Rollins has wasted no opportunity to defend the title against anyone despite an injured back.

Tonight on WWE Crown Jewel, Rollins faced off against Drew McIntyre in a grueling match with his title on the line, and yet again, managed to defend it.

Following the victory, Will Ospreay took to social media to imply that he had his sights set on Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship. The two men had engaged in a war of words on Twitter in 2019, with each wrestler claiming to be better than the other.

Expand Tweet

With Ospreay's New Japan Pro Wrestling contract coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if he jumps ship to WWE.

What did you make of Will Ospreay's tweet? Sound off in the comments section.

