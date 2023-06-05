Seth Rollins teases a match against Will Ospreay, sends him a one-word message

Seth Rollins has teased a match against Will Ospreay. Taking to Twitter, he sent him a one-word message.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion expressed his desire to share the ring with Rollins. The two men previously engaged in an ugly online spat but have gotten on good terms ever since.

Rollins reacted to one of Ospreay's recent tweets with a one-word response.

"Bruv," wrote Rollins.

Rollins recently became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles for the win.

The Visionary is set to defend the championship for the first time against Damian Priest on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Will Ospreay wants to face Seth Rollins in a dream match

Will Ospreay wants to share the ring with Seth Rollins in a dream match. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, he said that sharing the ring with The Visionary would be a "fun" experience.

The United Empire leader also went on to praise Rollins for being massively over with the WWE Universe. He said:

"I think it's got to be Seth [Rollins] after the little Twitter thing, we've got to," he admitted. "It would be fun and he's so over right now, you see the crowd singing his song and everything it's mad. Especially from what he was getting when we had our little thing, that was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines, but now it's crazy."

Ospreay is currently on the back of a major win over Lance Archer, whom he defeated at NJPW Dominion. The win also means that he will challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door 2.

This will be Ospreay and Omega's rematch after they collided at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

