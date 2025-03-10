Former WWE Champion to quit AEW in frustration after shocking Revolution 2025 angle? Analyzing the possibility

AEW Revolution 2025 was a great PPV event, filled with shocking moments. In the main event, Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Title against Cope and Christian Cage, who was added to the match after he invoked his championship opportunity. The former TNT Champion might quit the Tony Khan-led promotion for an indefinite period after a failed cash-in last night.

Ad

Many thought Jon Moxley would drop the world championship at Revolution, but the leader of The Death Riders managed to retain it. During the closing stages of the brutal contest, Christian Cage inserted himself into the match by cashing in the world title opportunity that he had earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024. However, it backfired on Cage, as Moxley choked him out to retain the gold.

Ad

Trending

This could spark Christian Cage's frustrations, eventually leading to him quitting the company for an indefinite period. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could make his return in the future and possibly target The Rated-R Superstar, reigniting the feud between the former tag team partners.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Swerve Strickland was looking forward to facing Cope for the AEW World Title

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at Revolution to become the number-one contender for the world championship. After the show went off the air, the former WWE star revealed he was expecting a different result in the main event.

The Realest confronted The Rated-R Superstar inside the ring and told the latter that he was looking forward to going after the veteran for the world title.

Ad

"You know, interesting enough, I was very much looking forward to me coming after the AEW World Championship and it being around your waist, Cope!" he said. [0:13-0:24]

Expand Tweet

We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Cope after his unsuccessful attempt at capturing the All Elite Wrestling World Championship from Jon Moxley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback