Former WWE Champion to show up in AEW and cost Jon Moxley his World Title? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley's world title reign could be in serious jeopardy and at risk of ending after more than 200 days. A certain former WWE Champion could show up and cost him his title.
The leader of the Death Riders has been on a dominant reign since October, but he has found himself in a match where this could come to an end. He'll face Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match at Dynamite: Beach Break, which is about 11 days from now. Given that Joe and The Opps captured the World Trios Titles from them, who's to say lightning can't strike twice?
Earlier tonight, Jon Moxley addressed the match and soon talked about Joe and how he is well-respected in the wrestling world. He noted that The Samoan Submission Machine is someone beyond reproach, much like Bryan Danielson. This was a sign that he is willing to take on anyone, regardless of who they are.
Moxley's mention of The American Dragon may come back to haunt him, as Danielson could be the one who costs him his title. The former WWE Champion might make a brief appearance just for this reason, seeing as he has been vocal about his willingness to never return to the ring due to his injuries.
Samoa Joe reveals the best way to beat Jon Moxley
Samoa Joe has shown no doubt in his quest to take the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. It seems that he knows what he needs to do to take him down.
While speaking to Express U.S. Sports, Joe mentioned that, due to Moxley being unpredictable, the best way to take him down was with force. It seems he has been employing this strategy as he has been facing The Death Riders head-on.
"Moxley's without a doubt a very chaotic and very unpredictable opponent. But you know, the best way to handle guys like that is just to keep walking forward straight, [and] smashing them in the face."
Similar to how it was for his past challengers, everyone believed that it could finally be time for Jon Moxley's reign to end. It remains to be seen whether Samoa Joe ends up being his weakness, and he falls a second straight time.