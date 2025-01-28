Former WWE star to join new faction; big return? 4 surprises Tony Khan could pull on AEW Dynamite this week

This week, AEW is set to hold its flagship show Dynamite at VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, AL. Three bouts have been added to the match card of the show: Will Ospreay in a singles match against Brain Cage, Jeff Jarrett going head to head against Claudio Castagnoil, and Mercedes Mone putting her TBS Championship on the line against Yuka Sakazaki.

There will be much more action on the show that hasn't been advertised online. Here are four surprises we think Tony Khan might pull on AEW Dynamite this week, which would blow the fans' minds.

#1. The Return of Hologram

Hologram arrived in AEW in July last year. He had a promising year, as he held an undefeated streak in the company. He made his PPV debut at WrestleDream 2024 against The Beast Mortos in a two-out-of-three falls match.

It was the last match he wrestled in the company as he was ruled out of action because of an injury he suffered during the bout. The company wrote him off TV by showing him getting taken out by his rivals La Faccion Ingobernable.

AEW teased the return of Hologram in a vignette on last week's edition of Collision. The teaser video featured the same coding graphics that were shown before the masked wrestler's debut in the company. Thus, the absent star could make his return on Dynamite this week.

#2. New addition to The Don Callis Family

The Don Callis Family is currently in a rivalry with Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. On last week's edition of AEW Collision, Don Callis addressed their beef in a vignette. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage were also featured in the clip.

Brian Cage claimed it would be easy to take down The Cleaner and The Aerial Assassin since his group has five members. Don Callis corrected him and hinted at the arrival of a new member by saying, 'Who said there's only five of us?'

The new member of the faction could be Trent Beretta. He used to be in the group several months ago. He has been absent from AEW since July 2024, after suffering a neck injury during a match with Orange Cassidy. He had to undergo neck surgery to heal the same.

#3. Harley Cameron could attack Mercedes Mone

Last week on Dynamite, Medrcedes Mone had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. Harley Cameron interrupted their conversation and tried to get herself a match against the quadruple champion. But The CEO refused to face her given her terrible win-loss record.

Later, Fightful Select reported that AEW is planning to organize a match between the two female athletes for Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, 2025. Therefore, AEW could book Cameron to attack Four Belts Mone this week on Dynamite to commence their rivalry storyline.

#4. MJF might cost Jeff Jarrett a World Title shot

As mentioned earlier, Jeff Jarrett will take on AEW Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. If Double J wins, he'll get a shot at Jon Moxley's World Title.

However, MJF could cost him the match and therefore, rob him of the opportunity to go after the highest prize in the company. The Wolf of Wrestling had offered the WWE Hall of Famer a partnership deal hoping to help each other claim the title. But JJ had refused and insulted MJF instead.

Friedman could seek revenge on Jarrett for turning down the offer and insulting him by interfering during the match and causing a distraction which would allow Castagnoli to win.

