Former WWE star to put her career on the line and challenge Mercedes Moné in AEW? Looking at the possibility

Mercedes Moné is approaching one year as AEW TBS Champion. The undefeated All Elite star continues to be a defending champion and has added NJPW and RevPro gold to her collection. With a big comeback on the horizon, one major name is rumored to rekindle her controversial rivalry with Moné.

The CEO has been on a roll since walking out on WWE in May 2022. Since leaving the Stamford-bassed company, Mercedes became the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion at NJPW's Battle in the Valley in February 2023 before dropping the strap to Mayu Iwatani in late April. Moné suffered an ankle injury during the inaugural Strong Women's Championship tournament finals. She was out for over a year until she became All Elite and debuted at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 to capture the TBS Championship. She then won the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and became a triple champion to begin 2025 by defeating Mina Shirakawa for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Mercedes is on a 21-match winning streak and has only lost two of her 26 post-WWE matches, but one name she's very familiar with has not found as much success since leaving the largest wrestling company in the world: Saraya. The former Paige of WWE has a storied past with the former Sasha Banks. The Anti Diva was forced to retire from the ring in April 2018 after suffering a severe injury while wrestling Mercedes at a non-televised WWE live event.

The UK star recently revealed her AEW contract is expiring in September 2025. In the same interview, she also made viral remarks about potentially returning to World Wrestling Entertainment but also confirmed that she is interested in getting revenge on The Boss when she's able to return to action. The former Divas Champion disappointed her fans today when providing an update on her AEW status, noting that she will be back at some point but not right now as she's not needed.

Tony Khan has been high-up on both Saraya and Mercedes and has put in the effort to sign both women. One potential direction for the Moné vs. Saraya rematch would be for the TBS Champion to call the inaugural NXT Women's Champion out, ordering her to leave AEW instead of stealing the spotlight.

With uncertainty surrounding her value, Saraya could challenge Mercedes to a Career vs. Title match to prove her worth.

WWE booked Banks vs. Paige in 10 televised singles bouts, with Mercedes winning just three of those, plus one draw. Their first outing saw the British star get the win on NXT in December 2012, and she also won their last singles bout on RAW in December 2017.

Khan now has the booking power to put on a major showdown between the former rivals and tag team partners, who would now be locking up as seasoned veterans, with the high-stakes stipulation of Saraya's career on the line.

Mercedes Moné celebrates AEW championship milestone

Mercedes Moné passed the 300-day mark in her AEW TBS Championship reign this past weekend. The former Sasha Banks won the title in her All Elite in-ring debut.

The CEO dethroned Willow Nightingale at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024. Mercedes marked the 300-day milestone on X/Twitter by sharing two photos with her hardware, captioning the post with one word: Champion.

Mercedes has been NJPW Strong Women's Champion for 268 days after dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door 2025. Her reign as RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion is at 79 days after defeating Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty in January.

