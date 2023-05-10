Former WWE star to snub AEW and return after 7-month hiatus to retire Trish Stratus at SummerSlam?

WWE legend Trish Stratus has had a decorated career in pro wrestling. But at 47 years of age, she could hang up her wrestling boots anytime soon. While many top talents could retire her, Mandy Rose could be her ideal final opponent.

Due to its abruptness, Mandy Rose's WWE release in December 2022 was highly controversial. Unfortunately for her fans, she is now focusing on other projects, seemingly moving away from the pro wrestling industry.

To bring Rose back, WWE could offer her a blockbuster match against Stratus at a major event like SummerSlam 2023. With The Biggest Party of the Summer less than three months away, the former NXT Champion could make her highly anticipated comeback and end Trish Stratus' legendary career.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Mandy Rose revealed she was interested in possibly debuting in AEW instead. The former NXT star could ultimately decide between a character revitalization or potentially retiring Trish Stratus if the right offer comes along.

Thunder Rosa once gave her take on Trish Stratus' recent heel turn in WWE

Despite being a major fan favorite star for years, Stratus shockingly turned heel and attacked Becky Lynch after they teamed up to defend the WWE Womens Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez last month.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Rosa shared her opinion on Trish Stratus betraying Becky Lynch.

"I chose this week, from all the cool stuff that happened in professional wrestling, to pick Trish Stratus as my wrestler of the week. Now [Trish Stratus] is going to help [Becky Lynch] become a super-duper babyface," Rosa continued. "If we can see a little bit of what Trish Stratus was when she was a heel, and make someone like 'The Man' Becky Lynch even more over, it's money. It's all money." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Since Becky Lynch recently returned to TV during this week's episode of RAW and attacked Stratus, the two will likely engage in a heated feud over the next few months. Due to this, could The Man be the one to retire the Quintessential Diva? Only time will tell.

