Former WWE World Champion to make his AEW TV return at All In and help Kenny Omega? Exploring the possibility!

Kenny Omega will do battle with one of his all-time great rivals Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In : Texas. The reigning Continental Champion recently put The Cleaner out of commission with a vicious assault, and has joined a formidable stable to ensure that he walks out of Globe Life Field stadium victorious. However, Omega has allies of his own, one of whom has been absent for some time, but could show up at All In to even the odds for the former World Champion - the ally in question being Paul Wight (fka The Big Show).

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are set to resurrect their legendary rivalry at next month's stadium show to crown the first ever AEW Unified Champion. However, The Best Bout Machine was put on the shelf by The Rainmaker some time earlier, as the latter blindsided and brutalized Kenny after their contract signing and aligned himself with Don Callis. The Invisible Hand declared soon afterwards that the former NJPW ace had officially joined his "family".

Despite Callis' past issues with The Young Bucks, Okada has seemingly maintained his ties with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, who are evidently on board with the 2024 Continental Classic winner having all the help he needs to defeat Omega. Nonetheless, Kenny's friend Mark Briscoe has stepped up in his defense in the former AEW World Champion's absence, as has his long-time tag partner Kota Ibushi, who recently made his return to the promotion's programming.

If Omega finds himself overwhelmed against Okada due to interference from his new allies, another former teammate of his, Paul Wight, could show up at All In : Texas to help him out. The Giant had battled a previous iteration of the Don Callis Family alongside Omega, Ibushi and Chris Jericho in a Street Fight on a November, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite, which was his last match on television till date. Wight could lend Kenny a hand against the heel faction and help him become the first-ever All Elite Unified Champion.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirmed earlier this year that he was still signed with All Elite Wrestling despite his recent absence.

Kenny Omega's ally set to battle Kazuchika Okada on AEW TV next week

After confronting and laying out Kazuchika Okada on Collision earlier this month, Kota Ibushi made his in-ring return in AEW this past week on Dynamite, squaring off against and defeating Trent Beretta in singles action. The Golden Star is also set to take on the Continental Champion one-on-one on the upcoming 300th episode of the promotion's Wednesday-night show.

It remains to be seen whether Ibushi will be able to avenge his Golden Lover tag partner Kenny Omega when he battles Okada this coming week.

