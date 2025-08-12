From being ready to bite Brock Lesnar's nose to grabbing WWE icon in a facelock: 3 Times Chris Jericho got involved in a backstage fight

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest of all time in professional wrestling. His career is filled with championship wins and accomplishments that make him a legend in the business. However, Y2J’s career, spanning over two decades, has not been without its fair share of controversies. He has been involved in numerous real-life backstage altercations, including incidents with stars like Brock Lesnar.

Ad

The former WWE Champion has been a part of companies like WCW, WWE, and AEW in his professional wrestling career. While he has made a lot of friends in the industry, he has a strained relationship with several stars outside the ring. From 2002 to recent years, Jericho has made headlines for taking over the backstage area during real-life altercations.

Therefore, let's take a look at three times Chris Jericho got involved in a backstage fight:

Ad

Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#3. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho had a serious backstage altercation following SummerSlam 2016. The show had a controversial finish, as The Beast delivered a series of stiff blows to his opponent, Randy Orton, causing him to bleed and ultimately winning the bout via technical knockout. Jericho was not informed about this angle being a work beforehand, and he thought that Lesnar deliberately caused Orton serious harm.

Concerned for his friend, Y2J confronted the former UFC Heavyweight Champion following the match at the gorilla position. It was revealed that the two stars exchanged heated words. It was also divulged that The Beast even shoved the veteran when the current AEW star questioned him about the ending of the match. Jericho later jokingly said that he was ready to bite Lesnar's nose had things escalated further.

Ad

Orton later clarified to The Demo God that the finish was planned to calm the situation. The former AEW World Champion has often talked about this backstage fight with The Beast in his interviews. The altercations did not turn into a full-blown fight, and both the stars moved on pretty soon.

#2. MVP

Chris Jericho even had a real-life fight with former United States Champion MVP. In 2020, it was reported that Y2J and Mr. 305 were involved in a serious encounter on Jericho's cruise. It was revealed that MVP allegedly knocked out the former AEW World Champion at Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea—Part Deux: Second Wave in January 2020.

Ad

This is not the only altercation that has happened between the two stars. In 2022, several reports suggested that Y2J and MVP were involved in a heated interaction in a hotel lobby in Houston, where Jericho even called the latter "a jobber." However, after Montel Vontavious Porter made his way to All Elite Wrestling last year, he buried the hatchet with Chris Jericho, and there is no reported animosity between the two for now.

Ad

#1. Chris Jericho even had an altercation with WWE icon Goldberg

Ad

Goldberg and Chris Jericho had some animosity toward each other during their days in WCW. Hence, when Da Man made his debut in WWE in 2003, things took a wild turn. According to Jericho’s book, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1372 Easy Steps, Y2J heard that the former WCW star was badmouthing him in the locker room. Therefore, he quickly confronted Goldberg backstage, resulting in a heated exchange of words.

Ad

However, Jericho revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer initiated the fight by grabbing him by his throat. In response, The Demo God used his wrestling skills by sidestepping Goldberg and grabbing the latter in a Front Facelock. The AEW star kept the hold locked on the icon until other locker room members pulled them apart.

While this moment marked a controversial interaction between the two megastars, they continued to work as professionals in WWE. In 2022, Goldberg appeared on The Learning Tree's Talk Is Jericho podcast, where they finally buried the hatchet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!