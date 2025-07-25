Goldberg and 4 other major names who could show up at AEW Forbidden Door

By Debangshu Nath
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:30 GMT
Many non-AEW names could feature in Forbidden Door 2025. (Images via WWE.com and WWE YouTube)
Many non-AEW names could feature at Forbidden Door 2025. (Images via WWE.com and WWE YouTube)

AEW has a healthy working relationship with massive wrestling promotions such as NJPW and CMLL. The company also regularly collaborates with popular independent promotions like MLW, RevPro, House of Glory, and more.

Ad

The philosophy of working with other wrestling promotions led to the creation of Forbidden Door. This annual event is special because any non-All Elite Wrestling star could show up. This year's edition will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Hopefully, this event will be a massive success because the Jacksonville-based promotion is currently on a roll.

Fans are speculating about several top names that could make a surprise appearance at Forbidden Door 2025. Here are five such names.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

#5. Dakota Kai

Ad

Dakota Kai spent a decade in WWE. She was one of the most popular names in the company, and also a member of Damage CTRL along with Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. She held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Her release from the Stamford-based company earlier this year was unexpected. Furthermore, she has not wrestled since then.

There is a strong possibility that Dakota Kai will show up at AEW Forbidden Door 2025. She has fans worldwide and is an excellent in-ring performer. She will certainly get a thunderous reaction on her potential All Elite Wrestling debut.

Ad

#4. Braun Strowman

Just like Dakota Kai, nobody was expecting WWE to release Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is a powerhouse and has held numerous titles in the Stamford-based company. He is a former WWE Universal Champion and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has also held the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship twice and won the 2018 Men's Money in the Bank contract.

If Strowman shows up at Forbidden Door, the wrestling community will certainly go berserk. After all, the 41-year-old is very popular and a veteran. If Tony Khan manages to hire him, it could turn out to be one of the biggest signings in AEW history.

Ad

#3 & #2. Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak (The Skyscrapers)

Ad

Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) are the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions. Collectively known as The Skyscrapers, this duo is a force to be reckoned with. Both Dijak and Dyer spent several years in WWE, and are an intimidating sight to say the least. Interestingly, they might feature at AEW Forbidden Door in some form.

The Skyscrapers could have a backstage segment or an impromptu match at the upcoming pay-per-view. It will be quite compelling if they come face-to-face with The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

#1. It will be a huge win for AEW if Goldberg shows up at Forbidden Door

youtube-cover
Ad

Goldberg had his retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in his hometown of Atlanta. He was defeated, and the worst part: his retirement speech was cut short by NBC on live TV. This seemingly left the WWE Hall of Famer upset. He felt dissatisfied with how his career ended, and this might lead to the legend coming out of retirement and joining All Elite Wrestling.

If Goldberg shows up at AEW Forbidden Door 2025, it would surely be a major shock for fans. However, at 58, it could be a long shot for the veteran.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications