Goldberg and 4 other major names who could show up at AEW Forbidden Door

AEW has a healthy working relationship with massive wrestling promotions such as NJPW and CMLL. The company also regularly collaborates with popular independent promotions like MLW, RevPro, House of Glory, and more.The philosophy of working with other wrestling promotions led to the creation of Forbidden Door. This annual event is special because any non-All Elite Wrestling star could show up. This year's edition will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Hopefully, this event will be a massive success because the Jacksonville-based promotion is currently on a roll.Fans are speculating about several top names that could make a surprise appearance at Forbidden Door 2025. Here are five such names.#5. Dakota Kai View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDakota Kai spent a decade in WWE. She was one of the most popular names in the company, and also a member of Damage CTRL along with Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. She held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Her release from the Stamford-based company earlier this year was unexpected. Furthermore, she has not wrestled since then.There is a strong possibility that Dakota Kai will show up at AEW Forbidden Door 2025. She has fans worldwide and is an excellent in-ring performer. She will certainly get a thunderous reaction on her potential All Elite Wrestling debut.#4. Braun StrowmanJust like Dakota Kai, nobody was expecting WWE to release Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is a powerhouse and has held numerous titles in the Stamford-based company. He is a former WWE Universal Champion and a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has also held the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship twice and won the 2018 Men's Money in the Bank contract.If Strowman shows up at Forbidden Door, the wrestling community will certainly go berserk. After all, the 41-year-old is very popular and a veteran. If Tony Khan manages to hire him, it could turn out to be one of the biggest signings in AEW history.#3 &amp; #2. Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak (The Skyscrapers) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDonovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) are the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions. Collectively known as The Skyscrapers, this duo is a force to be reckoned with. Both Dijak and Dyer spent several years in WWE, and are an intimidating sight to say the least. Interestingly, they might feature at AEW Forbidden Door in some form.The Skyscrapers could have a backstage segment or an impromptu match at the upcoming pay-per-view. It will be quite compelling if they come face-to-face with The Hurt Syndicate.#1. It will be a huge win for AEW if Goldberg shows up at Forbidden DoorGoldberg had his retirement match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in his hometown of Atlanta. He was defeated, and the worst part: his retirement speech was cut short by NBC on live TV. This seemingly left the WWE Hall of Famer upset. He felt dissatisfied with how his career ended, and this might lead to the legend coming out of retirement and joining All Elite Wrestling.If Goldberg shows up at AEW Forbidden Door 2025, it would surely be a major shock for fans. However, at 58, it could be a long shot for the veteran.