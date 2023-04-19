Goldberg debuts, WWE legend gets physical after 5 years - 5 surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight

AEW Dynamite will be emanating live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Elite and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are both booked to appear, while Chris Jericho is slated to have a confrontation with Adam Cole.

As All Elite Wrestling continues its build towards the next major pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, here are five surprises that could happen on AEW Dynamite tonight.

#5. Hangman Page returns to AEW to help The Elite against The Blackpool Combat Club

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has been missing from action after a heinous attack from Bryan Danielson and The Blackpool Combat Club a few weeks ago on Dynamite. The American Dragon made an unexpected return and shockingly turned heel.

The BBC has been running roughshod over the company, attacking multiple members of The Elite, such as the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. It looks like the two popular factions will do battle heading into Double or Nothing.

Given the history between Page and The Elite, it's only a matter of time before The Cowboy returns to seek retribution against The BCC. Could this lead to a reunion between the original Elite members? Only time will tell.

#4. Jericho Appreciation Society lays waste to Adam Cole

Cole came out to help Keith Lee after the match and they pretty much reenacted everything they did two weeks ago just reversed.

Chris Jericho has been teasing a feud with Adam Cole en route to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Last week, Chris Jericho defeated Keith Lee in the main event of Dynamite.

Post-match, Cole came out to check out his former NXT rival but also exchanged looks with Le Champion, which has fans excited about the possibility of a match between the two. Cole and Jericho have never crossed paths in WWE, as the former was still in NXT when Y2J left the company.

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the two former WWE Superstars are set to come face-to-face in the ring. With members of The Jericho Appreciation Society likely to make their presence felt, could we see The JAS ambush The Panama City Playboy to send a message on behalf of their leader?

#3. Mark Henry joins forces with Keith Lee against Strickland and Co.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a highly anticipated match has been booked for AEW Double or Nothing 2023, featuring former Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

Their partnership ended in a sickening manner when Strickland took Lee out of action with a cinder block during an episode of Dynamite back in December 2022. Now that Lee has returned to television, he will be hell-bent on getting revenge, especially after Strickland caused him to lose his match against Chris Jericho last week.

However, Strickland now has backup in the form of The Mogul Affiliates and ROH faction The Embassy after their merger. While Lee has the size advantage, he will desperately need some backup of his own to take on this new challenge.

Perhaps he will find an ally in WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The veteran has not wrestled in AEW so far and has mainly appeared as a backstage agent. Given their heavyweight sizes, Henry would be the perfect ally to help Lee combat Strickland and his cronies.

#2. Wardlow wins back TNT Title from Powerhouse Hobbs

Former TNT Champion Wardlow made a shocking return to Dynamite last week to exact revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Former TNT Champion Wardlow made a shocking return to Dynamite last week to exact revenge on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to win the TNT Title a few months back, thanks to some unexpected help from QT Marshall during their Street Fight. This prompted the former champion to take some time off to heal his wounds.

Wardlow made an epic return, showing up with a bat and destroying Hobbs' new car that was gifted to him by QT Marshall. He then unleashed hell on Hobbs, making his intention clear.

It's clear that Tony Khan needs to book a rematch between the behemoths. Wardlow needs to get his victory back, which would set up a blow-off match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#1. Goldberg joins AEW as new Bullet Club leader





Goldberg is angry with Vince McMahon:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn't come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me…"

In an interview on The Best, Tony Khan admitted that he is keeping tabs on Goldberg, who is currently a free agent after leaving WWE:

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow, and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it's a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting."

The Icon has reportedly made it clear that he wants a fitting retirement match, and AEW can provide that platform to the WCW legend, given their upcoming Wembley Stadium show in London, England.

However, if Tony wants to truly shock the world, he could install Goldberg as the new leader of The Bullet Club in All Elite Wrestling. Since making their AEW debuts, Juice Robinson and Jay White have been trying to rekindle Bullet Club's popularity in North America.

Putting a legend and household name like Goldberg could revive the faction and give it name recognition in All Elite Wrestling. It would be interesting to see how the company handles a megastar like Goldberg. Perhaps they can take notes from Hollywood Hogan joining NWO two decades ago as an inspiration.

