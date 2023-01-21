Goldberg signs; Major departure; Jeff Hardy and former WWE Champion return - 5 Bold predictions for AEW in 2023

AEW is coming off the most turbulent year of its existence in 2022. From Cody Rhodes' departure and MJF's walkout to CM Punk's infamous media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan certainly had his hands full. The company's reputation took a hit after the amount of bad publicity it encountered over the past 12 months.

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions that pro wrestling went through with All Elite Wrestling, the promotion has a chance to bounce back strongly and regain its momentum. Here are 5 bold predictions that could define AEW in 2023.

#5. Sting passes the torch to Darby Allin

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Both Sting and Darby Allin have arrived in Japan for the Muta Final Bye-Bye NOAH show tomorrow! Both Sting and Darby Allin have arrived in Japan for the Muta Final Bye-Bye NOAH show tomorrow! https://t.co/Sb8qEcB3Ck

At 63 years old, Sting is at the sunset of his legendary career. Steve Borden has carved a unique and iconic legacy in the wrestling business, from his days wrestling Ric Flair in the NWA, becoming the last holdout in WCW to his later years in TNA, WWE, and now AEW.

The Icon has nothing left to prove, but he remains incredibly passionate about the business. He appears revitalized in All Elite Wrestling alongside Darby as his tag team partner and mentor. Despite a serious injury in WWE seemingly putting him permanently on the shelf, Sting proved everyone wrong with his recent run. The legend can still deliver in the ring, given the right opponent and environment.

But eventually, the WWE Hall of Famer will have to call it a day. When the time comes, Sting should absolutely pass the torch over to Darby Allin, losing on the way out in a one-on-one match on Pay-Per-View. The TNT Champion has benefitted the most from Sting's guidance and it will be a fitting end for the veteran. The wrestler can take over the mantle of the brooding protector for a new generation.

#4. Dustin Rhodes leaves for WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I wanted the women’s division to get somewhere other than where it was at. WWE has done a good job at that,



But I want to see AEW do that.”



- Dustin Rhodes

(via Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog) “I wanted the women’s division to get somewhere other than where it was at. WWE has done a good job at that, But I want to see AEW do that.”- Dustin Rhodes(via Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog) https://t.co/RUHlZMZqlN

Speaking of retirement, AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that 2023 will be the last year he competes in the ring. The 2nd generation star has been wrestling since 1988, competing for nearly every major company that has existed in the last 35 years.

The Natural's time in AEW felt like a late-career renaissance, especially after he wrestled an absolute classic with his younger brother Cody Rhodes back in Double or Nothing 2019.

He has since taken on more of a mentor role, wrestling occasionally on television while mostly working with younger talent on Dark and Elevation. Speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, The Natural admitted that his contract is running out soon:

"I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I'm gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man's game, as everyone finds out." (H/T Fightful)

With Cody now back in WWE, perhaps Dustin could choose to end his career with the sports entertainment giants this year. He absolutely deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his run as Goldust alone. Cody winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania on the same weekend Dustin enters immortality would be an emotional moment for the Rhodes family.

#3. Mercedes Mone ends Jade Cargill's undefeated streak

TOM @ItsTomsCustoms



- Per Tom Sources have indicated that Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks ) and Jade Cargill (currently known as Jade Cargill) are wrestlers working for companies named NJPW and AEW and are holding titles in these photos.- Per Tom Sources have indicated that Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) and Jade Cargill (currently known as Jade Cargill) are wrestlers working for companies named NJPW and AEW and are holding titles in these photos.- Per Tom https://t.co/u5kmDs0G15

Jade Cargill has been a dominant force in the AEW women's division. The TBS Champion has held the title for over a year and is currently undefeated with 49 wins. Her reign has grown stale, with no credible challengers on the horizon.

But there is someone not yet in All Elite Wrestling that could give her a run for her money. Mercedes Mone made quite the splash at New Japan Pro Wrestling when she appeared at Wrestle Kingdom earlier in the year to interrupt IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI.

While the former Sasha Banks has her sights set on dominating Stardom and Japanese women's wrestling as a whole, she would surely be tempted to make a mark in AEW as well.

Mercedes Mone vs Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship is a marquee match waiting to happen. The CEO would be the perfect opponent to end Cargill's historic reign and usher in a new era for the AEW women's division with The Blueprint at the forefront.

#2. Goldberg signs with AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists In 2019, AEW had a lot of interest in Goldberg for when they started up



But WWE made him what was considered an amazing offer at the time.



- WON In 2019, AEW had a lot of interest in Goldberg for when they started up But WWE made him what was considered an amazing offer at the time.- WON https://t.co/PM5gHmjPKv

Goldberg's time with WWE could potentially come to an end. He is currently on a part-time contract with the company wrestling limited dates per year. His last official match came against Roman Reigns where he failed to win the Universal Championship at last year's Elimination Chamber.

Since then, there has been no news on whether the WCW legend will extend his current deal. Perhaps he could be tempted by one last big payday in AEW? Veteran commentator Jim Ross recently opened up about the possibility of Goldberg wrestling in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said:

"That's strictly a Tony Khan question and I don't want to pretend to think for Tony. He's a different level than I, and he and I don't have that relationship; we don't talk about creative. Which is fine with me. I'm not complaining about that by the way. But I don't see it right now. I can't conclusively say 'never' or whatever 'cause I don't know. My guess is no, but stranger things, of course, have happened," said JR. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Goldberg has a long history with TNT and TBS from his time in WCW, so it would be a homecoming of sorts. Seeing how well Tony Khan treats former WCW legends such as Sting and Jeff Jarrett, this signing could make AEW an even more attractive product. The ball is firmly in Goldberg's court.

#1. Jeff Hardy and CM Punk return

Adam Cole's emotional return to Dynamite a few weeks ago has given fans hope that a few more names could be on their way back to the company in the coming year.

Jeff Hardy debuted at AEW in March of 2022. However, by June, Jeff was suspended for driving under the influence. It was a disappointing turn of events for the Charismatic Enigma. Despite his troubles with the law, long-time fans still hope to see him return to AEW eventually. His popularity and connection with the audience is remarkable.

The biggest name that could feasibly return to All Elite Wrestling in 2023 is CM Punk. Talks of a contract buyout have gone silent, so it seems like both parties could very well be working toward bringing the Straightedge Superstar back.

Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk is also still a dream match that would be an instant box office draw. If The Elite can put aside their differences with the Chicago native, it could benefit the entire organization because the Second City Saint is still a big draw in ratings. Here's hoping that Tony Khan can somehow resolve this issue and pave the way for the biggest star in his company to return.

