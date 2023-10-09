Hall of Famer backs up claims about AEW's futile competition against WWE

The entry of AEW into the professional wrestling scene will go down as a landmark moment in the history of the sport. The Jacksonville-based company came up as a breath of fresh air for the wrestling world, which had not seen any promotion challenging the Juggernaut, WWE, since the days of WCW.

While World Wrestling Entertainment had a head start of more than 40 years, All Elite Wrestling still managed to create a niche for itself and has been growing ever since. As with any other sport, wrestling fans and critics of WWE and AEW have debated upon who's better for the past four years.

Steve Carrier from Ringside News recently took to Twitter (X) to call back up Eric Bischoff by re-quoting his remarks regarding AEW creating an illusion of competition when there isn't any.

"All AEW has been doing is creating this illusion of competition. There isn't competition." - @EBischoff

The WWE Hall of Famer responded to the post by sharing a compelling statistic about last week's viewership of AEW shows Rampage and Collision and compared it with Women Of Wrestling (WOW) Superheroes.

As per the data shared by the veteran, Collision had the lowest rating out of the three shows at 327,000 viewers. The WOW Superheroes show topped the list at 428,000, and Rampage was placed second at 363,000 viewers.

Expand Tweet

Collison debuted in June 2023 with its premiere episode, which marked the return of CM Punk after nine months, garnering 816,000 viewers. The show has struggled to maintain its ratings since then, and its viewership recently plunged to new lows due to the termination of the Second City Saint and some other factors.

Eric Bischoff says AEW's Christian Cage is underrated and underappreciated

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage has had a career rejuvenation since joining All Elite Wrestling. The 49-year-old's recent work is being considered the best of his 30-year career by many wrestling pundits. Be it the in-ring work or promos, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is hitting home runs in all areas of the sport.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently praised the character work of Christian Cage and called him underappreciated.

"You know, what I like about Christian is he never plays it over the top. He is his character. It always has been. Slightly understated but really authentic and believable. And that’s not an easy thing to do, especially in professional wrestling when everything seems to be over the top. Very talented guy. I never got to know him, really. We had conversations and I may have worked with him a little bit off and on, but never really got to know him. So I only know him, you know, as a result of his character and watching his work. And I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s underrated. Perhaps underappreciated would be. Yeah," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Christian Cage is embroiled in a rivalry with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), who made his All Elite Wrestling debut last week.

What do you think of AEW's viewership woes? Sound off in the comments section below.