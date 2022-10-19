Hangman Page injured: What did he say to CM Punk that caused real-life heat between them?

With Hangman Adam Page suffering a seemingly legitimate injury tonight on AEW Dynamite, the spotlight is on the past events surrounding him again.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy fought The Purveyor of Violence this week on 'Title Tuesday,' with the AEW World Championship on the line. Although the two stars seemed on equal footing, a lariat from Moxley sent Hangman flying into the corner.

It was later revealed that the move had knocked him out cold. Following this, he was stretchered out of the ring, and Moxley was declared the winner.

Before this title feud, the AEW star made headlines after being called out by CM Punk during the infamous All Out Media Scrum. The Best in the World claimed that his promo battle against Hangman had the latter going off-script, much to Punk's annoyance.

The aforementioned promo had the Cowboy hinting that Punk did not care about his fellow wrestlers. In response, the Second City Saint also went off-script a few days later to call out Page for an impromptu match, which the latter failed to show up for.

Whether the issues between them have been resolved or not is still unclear, as Punk remains out of action for the time being.

Hangman Page was recently spotted with WWE legend Mick Foley

Although he is a homegrown AEW talent, Page seemingly has good relations with a few WWE stars as well.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy was recently spotted with the Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The veteran posted a picture of them together while praising Page for his passionate promo against Jon Moxley earlier.

"I met ⁦@theAdamPage⁩ for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with ⁦@AEW⁩ - and how about that promo last Wednesday?" wrote Mick Foley.

The former AEW World Champion seems to have a bright future ahead of him. Sportskeeda wishes him a healthy and speedy recovery.

