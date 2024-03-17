Has Adam Copeland (fka Edge) teased former WWE Champion's arrival in AEW? Looking at potential clues

Multi-time WWE World Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) surprisingly mentioned a WWE Hall of Famer on the latest episode of Collision. Was this a tease of the latter's potential arrival in AEW?

Mick Foley has been away from in-ring competition since January 2012. He last competed in the Men's Royal Rumble bout more than a decade ago. Nevertheless, the Hardcore Legend recently hinted at returning for a Death Match on his 60th birthday.

On this week's episode of Collision, Foley's former rival, Adam Copeland, addressed his upcoming "I Quit" Match against Christian Cage. He also revealed that the Hall of Famer gave him a spiked 2x4 for the much-awaited showdown next week in Toronto. This has led many to wonder whether the 58-year-old could appear on AEW TV soon.

Following Copeland's mention of Mick Foley on AEW Collision, the latter might debut next week during the "I Quit" Match between The Rated-R Superstar and Cage. It seems likely because Foley specifically said he would not return to the ring under the WWE banner and wanted to have a Death Match against All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley.

Expand Tweet

While a Mick Foley appearance on AEW TV will generate much buzz, it might not be possible immediately. The former champion is seemingly signed to WWE under a Legends deal and might not be allowed to work with a rival promotion. However, he could eventually sign with the Tony Khan-led organization to face off against Moxley.

The history between Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Mick Foley

Many fans might not know that Adam Copeland was once involved in a deeply personal feud against Mick Foley in WWE. The rivalry dates back all the way to 2006, when the former Edge was trying to establish himself as a main event player, whereas Foley was an established Hardcore Legend.

After The Rated-R Superstar blamed Foley for his WWE Title loss, the rivalry heated up and culminated in a brutal Hardcore Match at WrestleMania 22. The contest ended with an iconic sequence: Copeland speared his fellow Hall of Famer through a flaming table to register a massive win.

Expand Tweet

Copeland's history with Foley could lead to the latter's potential AEW debut. The former Edge is outnumbered in his feud against the Christian Cage-led Patriarchy. Hence, the 58-year-old might show up to even the odds.

Do you want to see Mick Foley in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

Poll : Do you want to see Mick Foley compete in his final match under the AEW umbrella? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion