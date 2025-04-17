How AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru subtly revealed the man who will dethrone Jon Moxley at All In 

Jon Moxley may be facing a major blow in a few months at AEW All In, as an individual may emerge as the man to finally take him down. Hints of this were dropped that only a keen eye could notice tonight at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Who could this be?
Will Ospreay is one of the most popular names on the roster and someone who fans have rallied behind since he became All-Elite. After coming up short in his efforts at becoming the AEW World Champion last year, he has been on a mission to reach the top and become the man representing the promotion. He is in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup and is one win away from a world title shot.
Moments ago, The Death Riders dropped the World Trios Titles to The Opps after Samoa Joe choked out Jon Moxley with the Coquina Clutch. The entire locker room came out to celebrate with them, but it was Ospreay himself who was the first to come out with a bottle of champagne in hand.
Mox may have lost his focus as he was the one who tapped out tonight. Someone like The Aerial Assassin, who has the fans and the locker room by his side, may finally be the one who takes down The True King. This could be similar to Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and all of the ghosts of The Death Riders' past actions coming back to haunt them.
The reason why Jon Moxley is still the AEW World Champion
At AEW Dynasty, many hoped that Swerve Strickland would be the one to take down Jon Moxley and end his reign of terror over the company. Not only did this not happen, but when Swerve was moments away from becoming champion, The Young Bucks got involved and cost him his shot.
Fightful Select confirmed that this was always the plan, as Mox was planned to have a lengthy reign right from the start. This could end up going until All In: Texas in July and could be the perfect stage for the end of his reign.
According to the Wrestling Observer, Will Ospreay stands as the favorite to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This would be his path to All In for a chance to dethrone Jon Moxley.
The two stars have yet to clash one-on-one in AEW, and Ospreay could be the one to fulfill the fans' request for a face champion after this reign of terror.