How has Brock Lesnar’s WWE return benefited AEW?

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. At SummerSlam 2025, he unexpectedly showed up and attacked John Cena after he lost his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes, setting up yet another feud between them. The two icons will probably lock horns at an upcoming pay-per-view.

The Beast's return has sparked major controversy. Fans are divided over his return. Some are glad that he's back, while others have turned their backs on the company. Nevertheless, it looks like AEW has strongly benefited from this situation.

Brock Lesnar's return might be responsible for Dynamite's viewership rise

Brock Lesnar is a controversial figure. Many fans didn't want him back in the Stamford-based company. They were quite disappointed to see him return and are feeling betrayed that Triple H decided to bring him back.

To fulfil their weekly dose of professional wrestling, thousands must have tuned in to Dynamite this week. The episode earned 711,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic. It was one of the highest-rated Dynamite episodes this year, and there is a strong possibility that many viewers were die-hard WWE fans who were disappointed after Lesnar's return and wanted to tune in to an alternative promotion.

What was Lesnar accused of?

Last year, a former World Wrestling Entertainment employee, Janel Grant, filed a concerning lawsuit against Vince McMahon. She accused the former WWE CEO of forcing her into a sexual relationship and continuously assaulting her for months.

Furthermore, she reportedly mentioned that McMahon coerced her into having sexual relations with Lesnar and John Laurinaitis. The Beast was allegedly named 44 times in this lawsuit.

Vince Russo criticized Triple H for bringing Lesnar back

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, WCW legend Vince took shots at World Wrestling Entertainment Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Russo called Triple H a terrible booker who makes decisions to get cheap pops from fans.

"Listen, man, we beat this to nauseam. Triple H is a one-trick pony. Pop, pop, pop. Pop in the match with the big move, pop in the match with the kick out, pop with Brock Lensar, pop with Money in the Bank cash-in. And then what do they do? They take the big moment and they put it over on social media so they can tell you 75 million people watched Brock Lesnar return. Oh my God, that's his card. I mean that's how Triple H books," said Russo.

It is not known when Brock Lesnar will appear in WWE again. Hopefully, he will have a match at a future premium live event.

