Real reason WWE pushed for Brock Lesnar's controversial return, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar shocked the world as he returned to WWE last weekend at SummerSlam. However, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo believes the return was orchestrated to get a pop.

Lesnar's return sent shockwaves around the wrestling world. The return came after the Beast's name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Fans were awestruck to see Brock back in the company and wondered how TKO allowed the star's return amidst the controversy.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's weekly BroDown podcast with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that Triple H's booking technique was all about getting a cheap pop from the fans. He pointed out that WWE would put the clip of Lesnar's return on social media and claim it went viral. The veteran writer mentioned Hunter's style was all about shocking the fans.

"Listen, man, we beat this to nauseam. Triple H is a one-trick pony. Pop, pop, pop. Pop in the match with the big move, pop in the match with the kick out, pop with Brock Lensar, pop with Money in the bank cash-in. And then what do they do? They take the big moment and put it on social media so they can tell you 75 million people watched Brock Lesnar return. Oh my God, that's his card. That's how Triple H books." [From 3:23 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, John Cena cut a rousing promo addressing the attack. He made it clear that he would not back down from a challenge, even if it meant going toe-to-toe against Brock Lesnar. Cena laid down the warning for Brock, claiming he would be ready whenever The Beast showed up.

Questions still linger about Brock's in-ring future and whether his comeback is the start of another dominant WWE run.

