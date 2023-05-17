"I like her thick" - When CM Punk refused to bring in his wife to AEW

AEW star CM Punk is rumored to be returning alongside a massive star, and for a long time, some fans have hoped to see AJ Lee in the promotion. However, during an interview, Punk shot the rumors down and explained why he personally doesn't want his wife to return.

During her WWE run, AJ Lee changed the status quo of a Diva and quickly became a fan favorite even during her heel turns. Ultimately, a number of injuries - notably to her cervical spine - forced the former Divas Champion to retire in 2015.

During an interview with ESPN SportsNation, Punk hilariously claimed that he doesn't want AJ to lose her "thickness" in anticipation of an AEW debut.

“That one I can’t promise you. She’s doing her own thing and to be completely honest, I know her, and if I said ‘Hey, you know, you wanna do this wrestling match?’ and if she was all gung ho to do it, I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it and I like her thick. So, I don’t wanna take that away from myself.”

Despite walking away from pro wrestling, AJ Lee hasn't simply remained idle. Over the past few years, AJ has taken her writing skills into Hollywood and has been involved in a few projects. Now Lee will make her acting debut, as it was announced that she has been cast in the upcoming Sacramento film.

Could AJ Lee be one of the stars that will return to AEW alongside CM Punk?

CM Punk's answer during his ESPN interview was a far more lighthearted approach to AJ's inclusion in AEW, but in a later interview, The Straight Edge Superstar explained the dire nature behind her injury and why it simply isn't possible.

During an interview with the New York Post, CM Punk gave a far more gloomy reason for not wanting her to return to pro wrestling.

"I just want to say, no," Punk said. "Just because [of] her neck. The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She's got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn't want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we'll put an end to that rumor right now."

Unfortunately for fans, this far supersedes their desire to have AJ in AEW. While many have made comebacks after career-ending injuries, like Saraya and Edge, it doesn't seem like The Second City Saint wants his wife to risk her life.

