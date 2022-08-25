Jon Moxley's 5 Most iconic World Championship wins throughout his AEW and WWE careers

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk for the AEW World Championship during the latest episode of Dynamite, in a win that has fans divided right down the middle.

Despite the divisive win, Moxley has still maintained quite an impressive career and has captured numerous World Championships in WWE, AEW, and abroad.

Across his 18-year career, the Purveyor of Violence has wracked up a number of victories over the biggest names in wrestling. However, as with all pro-wrestling careers, championship victories tower above the rest.

Continue reading as we list five of the most iconic World Championship wins throughout Jon Moxley's AEW and WWE careers.

#5 Dean Ambrose defeats Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules 2013

Ambrose, during his grueling bout against Kingston, back in 2013.

Many wrestling fans today still call back to Jon Moxley's time with WWE as their favorite iteration of the star.

Moxley made his WWE debut as Dean Ambrose, alongside The Shield, back in 2012. The three stars would quickly rose up in the roster, with Ambrose as the group's de-facto leader.

Ambrose was strongly booked leading up to his bout with Kofi Kingston, making it clear that the Lunatic Fringe would emerge victorious. Having proven himself against The Undertaker on the April 26th episode of SmackDown. While the bout itself wasn't too bad, this marked the first time the star held gold in WWE.

#4 Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on TLC 2015

After losing the United States Championship during a Battle Royal on an episode of Monday Night RAW back in May 2014, Dean Ambrose set his sights on another title: The Intercontinental Championship.

However, as the star began a lengthy feud with then-Champion, Kevin Owens, he was unfortunately met with disqualification after disqualification.

Eventually, the two stars clashed at that year's TLC Premium Live Event, where The Lunatic Fringe would finally get his much sought after victory over Owens.

While the bout itself was decent, fans were elated to see Ambrose holding gold in WWE yet again.

Dean Ambrose captures the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2016 after cashing in on Seth Rollins

Ambrose, after capturing the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins might have broken into WWE together, but the two stars had a strained on-screen relationship.

Ambrose and Rollins began a lengthy feud after the future-Architect betrayed his Shield brethren and aligned himself with The Authority.

Throughout their feud, The Lunatic Fringe would fail to pick up any meaningful victories over Rollins, eventually settling to place his sights elsewhere. Nearly two years after their feud, Ambrose captured the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on then-World Champion, Seth Rollins, that very night.

Unfortunately for the star, he ended up losing the belt to AJ Styles at Backlash 2016, never again capturing the belt before parting from WWE in 2019.

#2 Jon Moxley captures the GCW World Championship from Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games 2021

Jon Moxley's departure from WWE shocked a many fans, who had hoped that the star would resolve his issues with the promotion.

Unfortunately, Moxley's reputation slowly became tarnished after a slew of bad booking. While his AEW jump helped him re-establish his Jon Moxley persona, capturing titles outside of the promotion is what really put him on the map.

Surprising then-GCW World Champion Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE), Jon Moxley unveiled himself under a hood and took the champion out.

Jon Moxley is the new GCW World Champ after surprising Matt Cardona!

Since then, Moxley has defended the championship on six different occasions and has reigned as the GCW World Champion for over 354 days. His most recent defense of the belt was against Effy at GCW Homecoming Weekend 2022 - Day 1.

The bout drew in a lot of controversy when The Purveyor of Violence planted a full-mouthed kiss onto Effy during the match.

#1 Jon Moxley defeats inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Revolution 2020

Chris Jericho as World Champion (Left), Jon Moxley in lead up to their feud (Right).

While Jon Moxley is currently the GCW and AEW World Champion, the moment that truly made him shed his Dean Ambrose skin was defeating the Le Champion.

Chris Jericho initially emerged as the first ever World Champion in the promotion after defeating Hangman Page in the finals of the tournament for the belt.

The then-World Champion quickly caught the attention of the Purveyor of Violence, and the two set off one of the first major feuds in the promotion. While the two didn't clash formally before AEW Revolution 2020, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho finally settled matters at the pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, Moxley's victory would be met by the Global Covid-19 Pandemic, resulting in the majority of his reign being in empty stadiums or in front of AEW talent instead.

