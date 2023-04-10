If Drew McIntyre signs with AEW, former WWE United States must renew a three-year old rivalry

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been the subject of a lot of discussion as of late as his contract reportedly winds down, but if he joins AEW, he should have a big feud with a former United States Champion.

The former champion in question is Andrade El Idolo, a man who hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2020 after he requested his release from the company in March 2021, before he later joined AEW.

Andrade has been absent from AEW television for a number of months as he was initially suspended from the company due to a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. However, he has also been on the shelf with an injury that has pushed back a potential return date.

Andrade and Drew haven't faced each other since May 11, 2020, edition of WWE Raw, with McIntyre picking up the victory. They also faced each other in April 2020, with McIntyre winning that match too, as he was riding the wave of momentum he had after becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36, while Andrade was also the United States Champion at the time.

However, a lot of things have changed since those days. When Andrade El Idolo has been fit, he has proven himself as one of the most dangerous wrestlers on the AEW roster, a far cry from what he was on the WWE roster.

Drew would also be stepping onto Andrade's turf, where he will more than likely be flanked by Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance of La Faccion Ingobrenable, adding a sense of being outnumbered to the storyline.

The former WWE Champion still has approximately nine months left on his WWE contract, but if he does go to AEW, a feud between Drew McIntyre and Andrade El Idolo needs to happen.

Andrade El Idolo once beat Drew McIntyre for a world championship

Drew McIntyre currently holds a record of three wins and one loss over Andrade El Idolo in televised singles matches in WWE. However, the one win for Andrade is by far the most important.

That's because it was for the NXT Championship, with the two men meeting at the 2017 TakeOver: WarGames event. Despite not being seen as a huge threat for a long time during his NXT tenure, Andrade did the unthinkable and ended Drew's reign after just three months.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Andrade "Cien" Almas celebrates defeating Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver:WarGames in Houston,,Texas back on November 18,2017.Andrade held that Title for 140 days. Andrade "Cien" Almas celebrates defeating Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver:WarGames in Houston,,Texas back on November 18,2017.Andrade held that Title for 140 days. https://t.co/GqWBBpRZb8

Drew McIntyre managed only two successful defenses of the NXT Championship, over Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, respectively. Whereas Andrade, while only defending the title twice himself, held the title for seven weeks longer than Drew did.

